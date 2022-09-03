As MVP construction extended, concerns about pipe's integrity grow

Jan. 12, 2018: In a Roanoke courtroom packed with people whose land was being taken for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a company executive explained why it was so important that construction begin as soon as possible.

One of the reasons was that sections of pipe already purchased by Mountain Valley needed to be buried promptly, before sunlight could break down an epoxy coating meant to safeguard the steel from corrosion.

“The coating needs to be protected,” Robert Cooper, the company’s vice president for engineering and construction, testified. “You have to do that very carefully.”

Aug. 25, 2022: Atop Bent Mountain, under a late-summer sun, sections of pipe were sitting along a linear construction zone like a giant, chopped-up garden hose. The pipe was supposed to have been buried in 2018, but lawsuits filed by environmentalists have slowed work to a crawl.

Pipes like this should be stored above-ground for no longer than six months, unless additional coating is applied, according to industry standards. Otherwise, exposure to the elements could make the pipe more vulnerable, once it’s buried, to a leak or rupture. And that could cause the highly pressurized natural gas being transported through the pipe to explode.

One of the pipe segments on Bent Mountain bore a stamp that read: “Date of coating: 8/25/2017” — exactly five years ago. Others had documented coating dates that fell in the same month.

That worries Mary Beth Coffey, who lives nearby and accompanied two other Bent Mountain residents on a recent hike along the pipeline’s dormant right-of-way to view the pipes.

“I think there could be big ramifications,” she said, “and a big boom.”

At least a half-dozen individuals and organizations raised concerns about the exposed coating, and the effect it could have on the pipe’s integrity, in public comments made this summer to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

But in giving Mountain Valley another four years to complete the 303-mile pipeline — which traverses the New River and Roanoke valleys — FERC noted in an Aug. 23 order that the pipe would have to be inspected before installation. “And therefore the concerns raised by commenters on this matter do not justify additional analysis,” the order stated.

Critics say that does not address the majority of pipe already buried after lying outdoors for extended time periods. They also voiced concerns about the adequacy of pipe inspections.

And now that Mountain Valley has until Oct. 13, 2026, to put the $6.6 billion project into service, they worry that more time will only make things worse.

“Given what I’ve seen of this project, the public is raising valid concerns, and they need answers to those concerns,” said Richard Kuprewicz, an independent pipeline safety expert who is president of Accufacts Inc., a consulting firm in Redmond, Washington.

Testing the pipe

In an emailed response to questions, a Mountain Valley spokesperson said: “First and foremost, the safe construction and operation of the MVP project remains our top priority.”

The company understands that sunlight has changed the pipe’s exterior from shiny green to a chalky and whitish-green appearance, Natalie Cox wrote, and has developed a plan to ensure that the coating is not compromised.

Before each section of pipe is placed in a trench and covered with dirt, the coating is inspected for any damage or deterioration, she said. This is done by scanning the pipe with a device called a “holiday detector,” which uses an electrical current to detect flaws that might not be visible to the naked eye.

“Any damaged coating or coating thin spots are repaired prior to installation, or the pipe segment is not installed,” Cox wrote.

That has yet to happen.

“All of the pipes shipped to the ROW [right of way] have continued to meet specification,” the email stated. “The pipes will continue to be checked to identify any issues that need to be addressed prior to the pipe being placed in the ditch and backfilled.”

In addition to inspecting the pipe immediately before it’s placed in the ground, Mountain Valley says it also “continuously surveys and monitors” sections of above-grade pipe that is either in storage yards or along the right of way.

The problem, according to Kuprewicz and others, is that the standards for inspections, which are enforced by the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, do not include detailed specifications on how to gauge the coating’s condition.

“It’s probably in terrible shape,” Kuprewicz said. “But that in itself does not prevent the operator from putting it in service.”

Bill Caram, executive director of Pipeline Safety Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes pipeline safety, agreed that government rules are not as precise as advocates say they should be.

“The regulations are written to largely allow the operator to determine if the coating is appropriate as opposed to prescribing exactly what would make a coating safe or unsafe,” Caram wrote in an email.

Spot checks are not enough, he said. “We would hope the operator would inspect each pipe’s coating, as it only takes one problem area to cause a failure once the pipeline is operating under pressure.”

The regulatory oversight

A spokesperson for PHMSA, the regulatory agency, said pipeline developers must inspect the coating for each section of pipe to ensure that it meets required specifications immediately before installation.

PHMSA oversees that process, the spokesperson said, and any violation of the rules is subject to enforcement action and an order for immediate corrective measures.

Data on PHMSA’s website do not show any violations in Virginia involving coating inspections by Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in the Mountain Valley venture and considered by the agency to be its operator.

In West Virginia, where the pipeline starts, PHMSA issued in 2021 what’s called a “notice of amendment” to Mountain Valley’s written procedures for assessing the coating, finding that they lacked detail for certain sections of pipe..

Mountain Valley disputed the agency’s finding. However, it agreed to make changes to language in its protocols to provide “further clarification” for future inspections.

“MVP takes pride in the comprehensive standards it maintains and welcomes suggested modifications,” Gregg West, Equitrans’ vice president for environment, safety and compliance, wrote in a Dec. 16, 2021, letter to PHSMA.

Two months later, the regulatory agency closed the case without taking further action.

Roberta Bondurant, a Bent Mountain resident who is co-chair of Protect Our Water, Heritage Rights, an anti-pipeline coalition, questioned both PHMSA’s oversight and Mountain Valley’s commitment to safety.

“We’re going on five years now,” she said of the time some of the pipe has remained above the ground. “And so my point is that, presumptively, that pipe is bad, and that’s by MVP’s own testimony.”

Delays grow longer

Although there are differences of opinion on the issue, this much is undisputed: Mountain Valley never planned for portions of the 42-inch diameter pipe to remain unconnected and above the ground for as long as they have.

Cooper, the lead company official overseeing construction, said in his January 2018 testimony that the plan was to have the project done by end of that year.

In Roanoke’s federal court, he explained that Mountain Valley — which had filed a lawsuit to take land by eminent domain from opposing landowners in the pipeline’s path — needed to start work by the following month.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon granted the company’s request for immediate possession, putting off until later decisions on how much money the company should pay landowners.

Later that year, other courts began to rule on lawsuits filed by national environmental groups and local opponents. Those legal challenges took aim at permits issued by the federal government, arguing among other things that the agencies did not adequately take into account the erosion to be caused by trenching across steep mountain slopes and through streams and wetlands.

Mountain Valley has been cited by environmental regulators in Virginia with violating erosion and sedimentation control regulations more than 300 times. And the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has set aside about a dozen permits, forcing Mountain Valley back to the drawing board as it seeks new authorizations.

With the project already four years behind schedule, opponents wonder how exacting the company will be with coating inspections, should construction be allowed to continue.

“As soon as the permits are issued, my guess is that Mountain Valley is going to be in a hurry to get the pipeline completed, considering all the obstacles they have faced,” said Carl Zipper, an environmental scientist in Blacksburg.

Zipper lives close to the pipeline’s route, and joined other opponents in expressing concerns to FERC about the pipe’s condition. Those questions apply to both the pipe that has already been buried and what remains strung along the right of way — largely in the Jefferson National Forest and along streams and wetlands, areas where the suspension of permits has slowed construction the most.

In a status report filed with FERC July 15, Mountain Valley said 84% of the pipe has been laid in trenches and backfilled. Construction is currently stalled — except for erosion control maintenance — while the company seeks its latest round of new permits.

New standards approved

On Sept. 9, 2010, a natural gas pipeline ruptured and exploded in a residential neighborhood of San Bruno, California, killing eight people and injuring more than 60 in a fireball reported to be 1,000 feet high.

The blast was so powerful it left a crater 72 feet long and 26 feet wide. A 3,000-pound segment of the pipe where the rupture occurred was found about 100 feet from the crater.

Following the incident, which was blamed on faulty welds in the pipe, PHMSA began a lengthy review of its regulations. The process was completed last month, with the announcement of new rules that will take effect next May.

“This new rule will significantly improve safety and environmental protections for our nation’s natural gas pipeline system,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. PHMSA is part of the Transportation Department.

Among the changes are tougher standards that apply to monitoring pipes for corrosion.

While most pipeline operators conduct inspections before installation, using a holiday detector like the one described by Cox, the pipe’s coating can be damaged later, when the pipe is lowered into a trench by pieces of heavy equipment, which then dump dirt on top it.

The new regulations call for additional tests to be done after the pipe is underground, using high-voltage devices.

Mountain Valley is already planning to employ that technology to test the buried pipe before it goes into service and then regularly after that, Cox said, and the company is committed to meeting other standards announced by PHMSA.

According to the Pipeline Safety Trust, problems with corrosion have been increasing over the past four years and are now the second leading cause of pipeline failures.

As pipelines age, the risk grows higher. “If you’re looking for a perfect coating, you’re never going to find it,” Kuprewicz said.

The pipeline expert said pipe coatings should work hand in hand with cathodic protection, which uses electrochemical reactions that occur within the soil around the pipe to reduce the likelihood of corrosion. The pipe is coupled to buried anodes, which consist of magnesium or other reactive metals, and an electrical current shifts corrosion away from the pipe and to the anodes.

Some of the Mountain Valley pipe already has permanent cathodic protection in place, Cox said. In other areas where shorter segments are buried, more than 400 temporary systems have been installed to offer protection until the pipe can be connected to an overall network once it is completed.

“How do you forget?”

During their walk along the pipeline’s right of way in Southwest Roanoke County, Coffey, Grace Terry and Robin Austin pointed to sections of the pipe that will likely spend at least another winter exposed to the forces of nature.

Although Mountain Valley has another four years to complete the project, it says it hopes to have reissued permits by early next year, which would allow a final stage of construction before the pipeline begins transporting natural gas by late 2023.

But in giving the company more time, FERC wrote: “We consider it likely that, should Mountain Valley receive the required permits, those permits will undergo judicial review, which will take time to resolve.”

For Coffey, whose Bent Mountain farm the pipeline will pass through, that means worries that started in 2016, when the pipeline was first proposed, will continue indefinitely.

“I think about it every day,” she said.

With the rural landscape already bearing the impact of tree-cutting and muddy runoff from construction sites, opponents say the risk of a pipe failure is a growing concern with each passing year.

“The scars will never go away,” Austin said. “How do you forget?”