As overdose deaths reach record levels in Virginia, meth is seen as a growing threat

Heroin was present in 19% of meth-connected deaths. There might be overlap in those figures in cases where three or more substances were detected.

The mixing of substances has been a long-running and dangerous problem, first responders said. Some people might not even realize what they’re taking. Authorities have reported finding marijuana laced with fentanyl or heroin cut with meth.

“The cocktails are just more and more creative and dangerous,” said Battalion Chief Jim Cady of Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The potential complexity of each overdose call can make the work of emergency medical responders difficult. People on scene might not know exactly what substances are causing the crisis.

And Narcan, so effective in opioid overdoses if administered in time, has no effect on methamphetamine and other psychostimulants.

“It can be hard, for us at our level without lab work done, to know what we’re dealing with,” Cady said.

Medics do what’s possible to provide care until a patient can be taken to a hospital, and Roanoke Fire-EMS has been adopting new techniques to keep airways clear and place breathing tubes. The protocols can be employed for overdoses or other conditions where a swift restoration of oxygen and blood flow is needed.