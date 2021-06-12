As Roanoke shops for bus station contractor, developer readies remake of old station

Roanoke could soon have two major downtown projects underway, a new bus station near City Hall and a massive mixed-use project a few blocks away.
In 2019, Roanoke said it would replace the 34-year-old Campbell Court Transportation Center with a new station elsewhere. At the same time, a developer vowed he’d build apartments, offices and retail/restaurant space in the old bus station location.
Developer Lucas Thornton confirmed earlier this month he plans to move forward as soon as the bus station is available for demolition, possibly by the end of the year. He added a few details of new information.
“We hope to dramatically reinvest and reimagine this Campbell Court facility,” said Thornton, whose firm is Roanoke-based Hist:Re Partners.
Some tenants are lined up, he said, though none have been disclosed.
Both projects have been delayed by the pandemic, which interfered with the city’s plans to hold public design meetings last year. Another delay occurred when the city Board of Zoning Appeals denied the Valley Metro’s wish to build the new bus station at Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro has since gone forward with the project after the City Council tweaked zoning laws to eliminate the need for the BZA to approve of that location.
Late last month, city officials solicited bidders for the bus station construction job. If that goes as planned, the bus service intends to vacate its longtime terminal between Salem and Campbell avenues near Jefferson Street, enabling the transfer of the property to Thornton’s company in early fall. Buses would pick up and drop off passengers at a temporary station on the site of the future new station.
In the following months, one crew could be building the new bus station at Third and Salem at a cost of about $10 million, while another tackles the mixed-use complex at the current bus station site. Lucas said his project will cost $40 million to $50 million.
Slated to have 90 apartments and office space for 200 workers, Thornton’s project has the potential to situate hundreds of workers and residents in the area, he said.
One prominent feature will be a building section eight stories tall overlooking Salem Avenue, according to Thornton. The last time anybody built a building that tall or taller in downtown Roanoke was in 1991, when Norfolk Southern Corp. erected an 11-story office tower, now known as One Ten Franklin, and Faison Associates built the 21-story Wells Fargo tower.
At one time Thornton said he considered erecting a 16-story building, but didn’t because of issues of cost and fit. The eight-story structure he now plans will better represent what he called building to a “human scale.” Its placement overlooking Salem Avenue is one of his strategies to add interest to that side of the property, which is adjacent to a large parking lot.
Thornton described the block in which the current bus station sits as a relatively long block – it’s 475 feet on the east-west dimension – and said that presented a challenge. Short blocks support the kind of lively urban space he has seen elsewhere and intends to build here so he plans to divide the block with a new north-south street, he said. While the street will accommodate vehicles, it will be set up primarily for pedestrians and establish new corners and street frontage for a greater sense of place, he said.
The project will involve extensive demolition since Campbell Court is three stories tall. The side facing Campbell Avenue is comprised of historic-looking facades, most of them fake, Thornton said. He plans to keep the two most easterly of the facades because they are the only original ones, as well as the buildings behind them, and incorporate them into the project, he said.