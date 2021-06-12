As Roanoke shops for bus station contractor, developer readies remake of old station

In the following months, one crew could be building the new bus station at Third and Salem at a cost of about $10 million, while another tackles the mixed-use complex at the current bus station site. Lucas said his project will cost $40 million to $50 million.

Slated to have 90 apartments and office space for 200 workers, Thornton’s project has the potential to situate hundreds of workers and residents in the area, he said.

One prominent feature will be a building section eight stories tall overlooking Salem Avenue, according to Thornton. The last time anybody built a building that tall or taller in downtown Roanoke was in 1991, when Norfolk Southern Corp. erected an 11-story office tower, now known as One Ten Franklin, and Faison Associates built the 21-story Wells Fargo tower.

At one time Thornton said he considered erecting a 16-story building, but didn’t because of issues of cost and fit. The eight-story structure he now plans will better represent what he called building to a “human scale.” Its placement overlooking Salem Avenue is one of his strategies to add interest to that side of the property, which is adjacent to a large parking lot.