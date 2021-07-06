As scientists rule out some causes of bird illness, questions — and theories — abound

Emergent 17-year cicadas screaming from the trees this summer in afflicted areas also seem unlikely to cause the die-offs, Hawley said.

“People have been spraying pesticides for centuries, and cicadas have been emerging every 17 years for centuries,” Hawley said. “My thinking is that it's got to be something more unusual.”

Perhaps it is a particular fungal toxin being consumed now by insects, causing the toxin’s effects to amplify in birds further up the food chain. But that’s just a guess, she said, based on one of several theories circulating.

“The other thing is it’s maybe been some kind of new infectious disease, and that's certainly possible,” Hawley said. “I am hopeful that it's not something contagious.”

Something like a fungal toxin would be preferred because it would not be transmissible from bird to bird like an infectious disease, negating the need to hide away bird feeders, Hawley said.

A continuing mystery

Whatever the underlying cause of the avian affliction, there’s no telling how long it might take to uncover.

“It's a mystery,” Hawley said. “I hope it doesn't take over two decades to figure out, like the bald eagle one.”