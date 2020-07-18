As Virginia colleges prepare to reopen, some parents, faculty sound an alarm

“So, if one person infects 2 others, this would mean that one of them, on average, would show signs and we would find them after just one transmission cycle,” Hungerford said in an email.

“This is why health districts strongly emphasize contact tracing. When we find the case that shows signs — it should lead us to find and test others to determine who gave the infection to them and then trace where the disease may be spreading.”

Aris Spanos, a professor of economics at Tech, also expressed concern about the potential for COVID-19 to spread on campus by those without symptoms.

“I predicted that we’re going to rush the opening and get ourselves in trouble, and that’s exactly what happened,” Spanos said about recent nationwide case trends, noting that Virginia, and Tech itself, do not exist in a vacuum.

“I expect in a group of 15,000, we will have, let’s say, at least 100 who will show absolutely no symptoms,” he said. “And that is enough to start a real problem within a couple of weeks.”