An unexpected discovery of asbestos inside part of William Byrd High School currently undergoing renovation will delay that project's completion and make it more expensive, the Roanoke County School Board learned Thursday.

Initially budgeted to cost $30.7 million and scheduled to be completed before the 2023-24 school year, the project now will cost an additional $1.5 million and require another year to finish.

Representatives of the project's contractor, Avis Construction, told the board during a work session that the asbestos deposit dated from the 1970s, when the current William Byrd High School was built.

The sprayed-on fireproofing substance was concealed within a structural bulkhead and was not detected until recently, when demolition related to the renovation revealed it. It was not found during an earlier inspection conducted before the renovation began.

Meanwhile, work on the second phase of the school's ongoing renovation will pause until the asbestos is removed from two levels of the school. The protracted and expensive process will cost the county school division an additional $450,000.

In sum, the renovation project's total so-called "change proposal" is estimated to cost as much as $1.5 million.

Board members discussed putting the asbestos abatement contract out for bid in search of a lower price, but decided not to do so at the risk of delaying process beyond the fall semester's beginning in August.

"It is quite a bit higher price tag than what we were hoping," Superintendent Ken Nicely said.

The board placed more discussion of the issue and a potential vote on its agenda for May 18.