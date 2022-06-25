 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
developing top story breaking spotlight

Ashburn woman wins Miss Virginia title

Victoria Chuah is Miss Virginia 2022.

Chuah, who came into the three-day pageant as Miss Arlington, accepted the crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday.

The pageant's 2019 runner-up graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science.

Chuah, of Ashburn, performed ballet en pointe during the talent competition. Her platform was 4A: Awareness & Advocacy for Adults with Autism. The win comes with a $20,000 scholarship, a $2,000 award and a spot in the Miss America pageant, scheduled for December in Connecticut.

Miss Piedmont Region Marissa Murdock was first runner-up and won a $6,000 scholarship and a $500 award. The other finalists were: second runner-up Isabella Jesse, Miss Roanoke Valley, receiving a $4,000 scholarship and $500 award; third runner-up Carlehr Swanson, Miss Blue Ridge, going home with a $3,000 scholarship; and fourth runner-up Sarah Robinson, Miss Greater Charlottesville, awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

Another winner, Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen, Ayana Johnson, emerged from the pageant. She is a rising junior at Nansemond River High School, in Suffolk. She received a $5,000 award, with a renewable $23,000 scholarship to Hollins University.

The other teen finalists and their scholarship winnings were: first runner-up McKay Magness, Miss Greater Charlottesville, $1,000; second runner-up Amelia Anderson, Miss Skyline Drive, $750; third runner-up Ashlynn Haigler, Miss Fauquier, $500; and fourth runner-up Laura Beier, Miss Hampton-Newport News, $250.

This is a developing story.

Protests spread, state abortion bans begin after US justices strike down Roe v. Wade

