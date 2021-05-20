 Skip to main content
Assistant prosecutor in Botetourt County appointed to Virginia Parole Board
Assistant prosecutor in Botetourt County appointed to Virginia Parole Board

An assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Botetourt County has been appointed to the Virginia Parole Board.

Lethia Hammond, an 11-year veteran of the office, was named to the position Thursday by Gov. Ralph Northam. She will serve as the board’s vice chair.

Lethia Hammond

Her “vast experience in the criminal justice system will strengthen the Virginia Parole Board and its important work,” Northam said in an announcement.

Hammond will leave her current job — which focuses on handling cases in Botetourt County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court — to take the position, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander.

“I think she’ll do a fantastic job,” Alexander said. “She’s very talented.”

Hammond previously worked as an attorney for the county’s department of social services. She also has served as the director of government affairs for the Virginia Horse Center in Lexington and as mayor of the town of Iron Gate.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

