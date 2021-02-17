Assume COVID-19 variant is present, Virginia Tech president says

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said late Tuesday that people should assume a COVID-19 variant is present in the Blacksburg community.
Students are becoming sicker and the number of positive cases are increasing, he said.
“So far this semester, our positivity rate at Virginia Tech has been lower than it was during the early weeks of the fall semester. By this point in the fall, positivity was declining. It is now increasing,” Sands wrote in a message. “A complicating factor is the evolution of the virus into new variants, such as the B.1.1.7, or U.K., variant, which we should assume is present in our community. Recent studies indicate the U.K. variant is more infectious and causes people to become even sicker than before. We are seeing evidence among our student population that the prevalence of moderate symptoms is increasing.”
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said Wednesday that the department has so far seen no indication that a COVID-19 variant is circulating locally.
"I did see that statement yesterday," from Sands, Bissell said. "We don’t have any evidence of that at this point. Can I tell you that we don’t have a variant in the area? No."
"We do know that the variants have been found in parts of the state," she added. "We do not have any genomic sequencing to say that any variants have been detected in the New River Valley."
Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said the president's message was aimed at encouraging students and staff to remain vigilant as case numbers have increased in recent days.
"We have no confirmation that we have variants on our campus," Owczarski said. "Out of a preponderance of caution, we need to assume any circumstance."
The university will immediately double its prevalence testing, from 1,400 tests per week to 2,800 tests per week, the university said.
Students in the Corps of Cadets, which Sands said has instituted “stringent protocols to avoid large gatherings and high-risk scenarios" will be the first cohort to have increased mandatory testing.
Owczarski would not say whether the Corps itself was experiencing an outsized number of cases.
"I don’t think there’s a finger to point to one student organization or another," he said. "I think there has been an increase in cases across Virginia Tech. The dashboard shows it. President Sands pointed it out."
Within the last week, 174 students and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Tech's dashboard. The seven-day positivity rating had increased to 6.9% as of Tuesday, above the university's goal to keep rates below 5%.
Campus quarantine space is also filling up.
Tech said 191 students were in campus isolation as of Tuesday, a higher occupancy rate than during any point in the fall semester. That comes even after the university said it would limit quarantine stays to 10 days, instead of 14 days last fall, in keeping with federal guidelines.
Last Thursday, 176 students were in campus quarantine, taking up 72% of available space. As of Tuesday, the 191 students were housed in 150 rooms, meaning about 71% of rooms were occupied. Last semester, quarantine and isolation capacity peaked at just under 70%.
Sands implored students to recommit themselves to public health rules, including wearing better-fitting and multi-layered masks and avoiding "all unnecessary trips to public indoor venues."
He said Tech and Blacksburg would continue to enforce the governor's midnight curfew and 10-person gathering limit.
“Finally, to be candid, I’ve also been disheartened to hear about members of our community who haven’t adhered to public health guidance with the vigilance that’s so very much needed,” Sands said.
“The presumptions that 'I can’t be reinfected if I’ve already had COVID-19' or 'I’m young and healthy so my symptoms will be mild' were never universally true, and, if anything, they are even more in doubt now," he added. "Add these concerns to the fact that the long-term effects of even a mild infection have not been established, and we have no reason for complacency.”