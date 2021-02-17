Assume COVID-19 variant is present, Virginia Tech president says

"We do know that the variants have been found in parts of the state," she added. "We do not have any genomic sequencing to say that any variants have been detected in the New River Valley."

Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman, said the president's message was aimed at encouraging students and staff to remain vigilant as case numbers have increased in recent days.

"We have no confirmation that we have variants on our campus," Owczarski said. "Out of a preponderance of caution, we need to assume any circumstance."

The university will immediately double its prevalence testing, from 1,400 tests per week to 2,800 tests per week, the university said.

Students in the Corps of Cadets, which Sands said has instituted “stringent protocols to avoid large gatherings and high-risk scenarios" will be the first cohort to have increased mandatory testing.

Owczarski would not say whether the Corps itself was experiencing an outsized number of cases.

"I don’t think there’s a finger to point to one student organization or another," he said. "I think there has been an increase in cases across Virginia Tech. The dashboard shows it. President Sands pointed it out."