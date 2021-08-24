August going out with sizzle, possibly near-record highs

Meteorological summer may have saved its hottest week for last in the Roanoke area.
Firmly underneath high pressure at the surface and aloft, each day through the weekend will likely see mid 90s highs in the Roanoke Valley, with upper 90s possible, especially in lower terrain east of the Blue Ridge. Even the relatively cooler New River Valley may see some highs near the 90-degree mark.
Roanoke's record high temperature for Aug. 24 is only 95 degrees from 2007, the coolest record high for any date between June 15 and Sept. 15, so that could be in jeopardy on this Tuesday.
It would not be surprising if the season's hottest day occurs sometime before the weekend. Roanoke's highest temperature of the summer has been 96 on Aug. 10 and Aug. 12. It would not be shocking if 1 or 2 days before the weekend managed 97 or 98. A high of 100, which would be just the second in 9 years, appears to be only an outside chance. Roanoke's record highs for Aug. 26 to 28 are each 98, set in the 1930s to 1950s, so challenging those is not out of the question.
Each day may have a few pop-up storms in the afternoon, but they will be relatively small and more isolated, compared to the more numerous showers and storms of recent days influenced by leftover tropical moisture from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. High pressure aloft will tend to suppress storm development, though surface heating and available moisture combined with terrain effects may be able to overcome that at times in isolated locations for a quick downpour with localized rumbles and gusts.
Showers and storms may pick up some over the weekend and early next week as a cold front approaches, with high temperatures perhaps backing down a few degrees, but it will likely stay hot and sticky right through the end of August next Tuesday, which will bring an end to meteorological summer, three weeks ahead of when it ends on your calendar based on astronomical phenomena.
This appears to be well on track to be among the five warmest summers on record at Roanoke, with an average temperature of 77.3 degrees through Monday, driven more by consistently warm and sticky low temperatures rather than extreme high temperatures, following recent local and regional climatic trends, influenced by broader hemispheric and global ones.
Cold front passages toward the middle of next week may break the heat at least somewhat as we start September. Dryness may again become an issue as soils wettened by Fred's moisture quickly dry out in the heat with no widespread rain expected for the region into the foreseeable future.
