August going out with sizzle, possibly near-record highs

Meteorological summer may have saved its hottest week for last in the Roanoke area.

Firmly underneath high pressure at the surface and aloft, each day through the weekend will likely see mid 90s highs in the Roanoke Valley, with upper 90s possible, especially in lower terrain east of the Blue Ridge. Even the relatively cooler New River Valley may see some highs near the 90-degree mark.

Roanoke's record high temperature for Aug. 24 is only 95 degrees from 2007, the coolest record high for any date between June 15 and Sept. 15, so that could be in jeopardy on this Tuesday.

It would not be surprising if the season's hottest day occurs sometime before the weekend. Roanoke's highest temperature of the summer has been 96 on Aug. 10 and Aug. 12. It would not be shocking if 1 or 2 days before the weekend managed 97 or 98. A high of 100, which would be just the second in 9 years, appears to be only an outside chance. Roanoke's record highs for Aug. 26 to 28 are each 98, set in the 1930s to 1950s, so challenging those is not out of the question.