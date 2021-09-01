 Skip to main content
Authorities ID man found in the New River in Pulaski County
A man found dead over the weekend in the New River has been identified as a 45-year-old from Christiansburg, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators put out an appeal for information after the death was discovered Sunday by two fishermen in the area of Viscoe Road just north of Radford. A description and sketch were released in hopes of learning the man's identity.

On Wednesday, authorities said they had confirmed that the man was Vance Austin Eubank. The investigation into his death is still ongoing but foul play isn't suspected, officials said.

Eubank had not been reported missing, and officials declined to share when he was last seen.

No other details were available Wednesday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Hayes at 540-980-7800.

