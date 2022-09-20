 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities ID man who died after Roanoke County fire rescue

091922-roa-va-fortlewisfire-4

A Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crew member surveys the scene of the Ft. Lewis house fire on Sunday, Sept. 18.

 Roanoke County Fire and Rescue photo

Authorities have identified the man who died Sunday after being pulled from a house fire in Roanoke County.

Harry Cunningham Harris, 82, was pulled from his burning home in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road early Sunday morning, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said in a press release.

Harris was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His house was completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

