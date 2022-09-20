Authorities ID man who died after Roanoke County fire rescue

Authorities have identified the man who died Sunday after being pulled from a house fire in Roanoke County.

Harry Cunningham Harris, 82, was pulled from his burning home in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road early Sunday morning, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said in a press release.

Harris was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His house was completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.