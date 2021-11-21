 Skip to main content
Authorities identify inmate killed at Wallens Ridge State Prison
Authorities identify inmate killed at Wallens Ridge State Prison

Corrections officials have identified an inmate who was killed by a fellow prisoner at Wallens Ridge State Prison.

Gregory Wayne Pierce, 47, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at a local hospital following the attack at the maximum-security prison in Wise County.

Court records show that in 2005, Pierce was charged with more than 60 counts of rape, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and other crimes in Smyth County. He was serving multiple life sentences.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

