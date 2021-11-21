Authorities identify inmate killed at Wallens Ridge State Prison

Corrections officials have identified an inmate who was killed by a fellow prisoner at Wallens Ridge State Prison.

Gregory Wayne Pierce, 47, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at a local hospital following the attack at the maximum-security prison in Wise County.

Court records show that in 2005, Pierce was charged with more than 60 counts of rape, sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and other crimes in Smyth County. He was serving multiple life sentences.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The apparent assailant is serving a life sentence for murder.

