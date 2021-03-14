Author's pursuit of life and death of Wallace Thrasher sparks documentary series

A Los Angeles film company has acquired the rights to “Chasing the Squirrel,” a true-crime book by author Ron Peterson Jr., about one of Bland County’s most colorful characters. The book is in development as a multi-episode documentary series targeted for a streaming service or cable network.

“Chasing the Squirrel” tells the story of dashing drug smuggler Wallace Thrasher, a handsome, daredevil of a man who made millions of dollars flying marijuana into Virginia and Florida from Colombia, Mexico and the Caribbean during the 1970s and early 1980s.

During the late 1970s, Thrasher built and lived with his family in a rustic mountain lodge on Little Creek Highway in Bland County. The remote mountain estate also has several guest cabins.

Thrasher, who grew up in Pulaski County, was 6-foot-2 with vivid blue eyes. Nicknamed “Squirrel” in high school for his quick and elusive play on the football field, he joined the Navy for several years and worked as a model after graduating from high school. He continued his mysterious ways in his 30s when he began running drugs from South America into western Virginia, where distributors would pick up the drugs and carry them to cities across the country.

Sometimes, he would hire pilots to make the drug runs; other times he piloted the plane himself.