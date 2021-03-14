Author's pursuit of life and death of Wallace Thrasher sparks documentary series

A Los Angeles film company has acquired the rights to “Chasing the Squirrel,” a true-crime book by author Ron Peterson Jr., about one of Bland County’s most colorful characters. The book is in development as a multi-episode documentary series targeted for a streaming service or cable network.
“Chasing the Squirrel” tells the story of dashing drug smuggler Wallace Thrasher, a handsome, daredevil of a man who made millions of dollars flying marijuana into Virginia and Florida from Colombia, Mexico and the Caribbean during the 1970s and early 1980s.
During the late 1970s, Thrasher built and lived with his family in a rustic mountain lodge on Little Creek Highway in Bland County. The remote mountain estate also has several guest cabins.
Thrasher, who grew up in Pulaski County, was 6-foot-2 with vivid blue eyes. Nicknamed “Squirrel” in high school for his quick and elusive play on the football field, he joined the Navy for several years and worked as a model after graduating from high school. He continued his mysterious ways in his 30s when he began running drugs from South America into western Virginia, where distributors would pick up the drugs and carry them to cities across the country.
Sometimes, he would hire pilots to make the drug runs; other times he piloted the plane himself.
His run from the law began in October 1984 when one of his planes laden with marijuana crashed in Fancy Gap, killing the pilot and leaving more than 500 pounds of pot scattered across the mountain. Several weeks later, with drug investigators hot on his trail, Thrasher supposedly died in a fiery plane crash in Belize, his body burned to ashes.
According to the book, investigators soon learned that his death certificate was faked and the Belize crash was staged. Thrasher’s wife, Olga, eventually became an informant for the Drug Enforcement Agency, assisting the DEA in an undercover operation that resulted in the largest drug bust in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic history when more than $150 million in drugs and cash were seized and 13 international drug traffickers arrested.
During part of the Thrasher saga, Olga and two children lived in a Wytheville townhouse; federal authorities seized their estate in Bland County.
With the drug ring broken up, federal authorities turned to finding Thrasher, but had no luck. His wife and son, Montana, have said they think he died in the Belize crash. Others, including investigators, are not so sure and wouldn’t be surprised if Thrasher ended up on some tropical island with a large bag of cash.
Peterson said he learned about Thrasher when he promoted his first book, “Under the Trestle,” in Southwest Virginia. That book is about the disappearance of Radford University student Gina Renee Hall in 1980. While promoting the book, which has also been optioned for a film project, Peterson met lot of law enforcement officers who had stories to tell. When a state trooper mentioned Wally Thrasher, Peterson said his ears perked up.
“He took about five minutes and gave me an overview,” Peterson said. “Of course, I was just amazed by it.”
More than three decades after Thrasher disappeared, Peterson found most people involved with him were willing to talk — including Olga and Montana Thrasher, law enforcement officers and former associates of Thrasher, many of whom served time in federal prisons on drug charges.
“They were more than willing to share what they knew about Wally,” Peterson said. “About what he was willing to do and how crazy he was as a pilot.”
Former Wythe County Sheriff and U.S. Marshall Wayne Pike played a couple of interesting roles in the case and shared how he believes Thrasher is still alive, Peterson said.
One interesting tale concerns Thrasher’s more than two years in a Mexican prison. After his release, Thrasher talked with a reporter from the Southwest Times, saying that all authorities found on the plane they confiscated was about nine grams of marijuana — enough for about two cigarettes.
“I’ll continue to fly,” he said in the 1977 article. “But never in the vicinity of Mexico.”
“It was a dirty, nasty prison and the guards were sadistic and really rough,” Peterson said. “He more or less bribed his way out of the prison after two years.”
Thrasher enjoyed the company of an attractive jail custodian while in prison, Peterson said.
“Wally and she had a liaison, and she had his child,” Peterson said. “Only Wally Thrasher could spend two years in a Mexican prison and father a child while he was in there.”
Peterson will serve as executive producer of the series.
In an EIN Presswire news release, Urban Legends Film Company’s founder/creative director Doug Tower said he is excited to bring it to the screen. Tower has developed award-winning content for Fox, Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, and Travel.
“It’s one of the most incredible true crime stories I’ve ever read,” he said.
The working title for the documentary series is “Where’s Wally?” The project will feature on-camera interviews with many of Peterson’s sources for the book; including Thrasher’s wife and son, his old drug smuggling associates, and the law enforcement authorities who pursued him. Advance film work is underway in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, including extensive on-interviews with retired DEA agent Don Lincoln and Pike, both of whom have shared new information on their hunt for “The Squirrel.”