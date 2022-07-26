Autistic teen found after state police issue alert

Roanoke law enforcement agencies have located the teenage boy with autism that went missing from his home Tuesday morning.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said in a press release at about 1:20 p.m. that Bobby Marshall Curry, 13, has been located and is safe.

Roanoke Police Captain Andrew Pulley said the juvenile went missing about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after going to bed at his residence in the 100 block of Frances Drive Northwest.

“At about 7 o’clock, when his guardians went to check on him this morning, his room was vacant,” Pulley said during a press conference at 11 a.m. at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road, where the parking lot was set up as an emergency operations base.

Pulley said several agencies assisted in the search for Curry, including the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department, Virginia State Police, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A bloodhound from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene, and the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department provided drones to help in the search.

“We have at least 60 emergency services personnel with more on the way to assist,” Pulley said.

The VSP issued a missing person with autism alert for Curry at about 1 p.m. Pulley said Curry was considered an endangered missing child.

According to the VSP’s alert, Curry was last seen on camera walking at 125 Cherry Hill Road Northwest, north of his residence, at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a t-shirt, pajama pants and multi-colored Crocs.

Roanoke Sheriff’s Office Major Monica Perkins said he was placed on a program called Project Lifesaver with the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 18.

The program is used to “assist people that have been diagnosed with a cognitive disability, such as autism, dementia” Perkins said.

Through the program, Curry would have been fitted with a wristband that police could track. But the teen had cut the band off.

“We did find it at his residence,” Perkins said.

The terrain surrounding Curry’s neighborhood is hilly and was difficult to navigate. “Which is why we have to search it on foot and using the drone and other assets that we have, including the dogs,” Pulley said.

To the south are Norfolk Southern train tracks and the Roanoke River. To the southeast are industrial facilities, including Steel Dynamics Inc. To the north, there are wooded areas bordering Peters Creek Road and Shenandoah Avenue.

More updates about the incident are pending a second press conference later this afternoon.