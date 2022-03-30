Auto damaged after rolling onto railroad tracks in Roanoke

A passenger car that rolled onto railroad tracks while the driver was unconscious was damaged Wednesday in Roanoke. The driver sustained no major injuries.

Just before 1 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a train on Williamson Road S.E. near its intersection with S. Jefferson Street, the fire department said.

An investigation revealed that the car's driver lost consciousness while the vehicle was in motion. The driver came to when the vehicle had rolled on the nearby tracks.

The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Roanoke police said Norfolk Southern had indicated that there were no damages to the train.

The incident – initially characterized as a collision between the car and a moving train – remains under investigation.

“They can’t confirm that the train struck the vehicle,” Public Information Officer Caitlyn Cline said of Norfolk Southern. “We are investigating it as a single-vehicle crash, and are looking into the idea that the car hit the bank near the tracks.”