Award-winning former Roanoke Times photographer Cook dies

John Cook loved to be right in the action during a sports game. He loved rushing out to breaking news. He once got so close to the scene of a police call that the gun-carrying suspect walked past him and said hello.
“He was a damn good press photographer,” said Wayne Deel, who worked with Cook at The Roanoke Times for more than 30 years.
“He always wanted to get the best picture he could.”
Cook, a Vinton native who worked at his hometown paper for four decades and won a string of awards, died Sunday just two days after his 84th birthday.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy, whom he met at the paper, and by his two daughters and three grandchildren.
Colleagues across the state remembered him this week for his kindness and his dogged devotion to photojournalism.
“He was a true professional,” said Steve Helber, an Associated Press photographer based in Richmond.
Cook, who started working for the paper in 1955, was cool under pressure and seemed to thrive on the industry’s hectic pace.
Photographers in that era didn’t enjoy rapid shutter speed cameras or digital resources. These were the days of single-use flashbulbs and rushing back to develop film in time for the next edition that would be coming out that morning or afternoon.
Often, photographers traveled with a veritable darkroom in order to be able to develop film on the road. Some hotels looked at them askance because they knew a photographer checking in likely had a cache of chemicals with them, Deel said.
Cook always pushed for the best possible shot, as did others, Deel said, but as a local with deep roots in the community, Cook had an edge that not all shared. He knew everybody, and everybody knew him.
“John was a local boy so he knew a lot of people and had opportunities to get places or to get to talk to people that other guys didn’t,” Deel said.
Cook racked up multiple awards over the course of his career, including a best picture of the year title from the Virginia Press Association and, in 1963, a national award for picture of the year for his documentation of a gun battle between police and a man who had killed a co-worker and then retreated to his home.
Cook’s pictures, honored by the National Press Photographers Association, show how close he drew to the scene.
Deel said Cook arrived that day as officers were still trying to pinpoint the suspect’s location. As Cook walked toward the house, he rounded a corner and came face to face with the man, who calmly said hello to him.
Cook wasn’t rattled. That wasn’t his style.
In 1980, he rose to become the newsroom’s director of photography and ran a staff that Helber said earned a stellar reputation around the state.
Stephanie Klein-Davis, a senior staff photographer that Cook hired in 1987, said he always advocated for photographers to get the equipment and the access needed to do the best work.
“He was the epitome of a true photojournalist,” she said, adding he thought of photographers as news reporters who did their work with a camera instead of a pen and notebook.
He was a mentor to the photographers he oversaw and kept in touch with them long after his tenure at the paper came to a close in the mid-1990s.
“He was the nicest man in the world, just very kind,” Klein-Davis said. “He cared about people.”
When he read a book a few months ago that he thought Klein-Davis would like, he called and loaned it to her.
Deel, who now lives in Florida, always heard from Cook on his birthday, even after all these years.
Cook was both a good newsman and a good friend to those he worked alongside, Deel said. “He was just a really great guy,” he said.
Cook’s passing occurred slightly more than a year after that of another longtime colleague and Roanoke Times photographer, Jack Gaking, who died on July 18, 2019. Gaking, 86, worked for the newspaper for 38 years and also won numerous awards for his striking images.
