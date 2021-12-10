Back Creek residence destroyed by blaze

An early morning five-alarm fire destroyed a southwest Roanoke County residence on Friday and routed the house's two residents.

Smoke alarms alerted the two adult occupants in time to escape the blaze along with their dog, although a pet parakeet perished, according to a Roanoke County news release.

Firefighters from the county's Back Creek station arrived first around 6 a.m. to find flames and smoke billowing from the two-story wood structure on Lodi Lane.

First responders from the county's Bent Mountain, Cave Spring, Clearbrook and Mount Pleasant stations also responded to the fire, which rendered the structure a total loss at an estimated $300,000 in damages, the county said. The cause of the fire was undetermined by Friday afternoon.

There were no injuries suffered other than the pet bird. The displaced family will stay with nearby family, the county news release said.

"This fire shows the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home," according to the county.