Ballad Health warns that beds for COVID patients are running short

Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection officer, said Tennessee’s rate of cases and of deaths is among the worst in the nation, and that the region Ballad serves is the worst of the worst.

She said people think health officials are being dramatic and that pictures they’ve seen elsewhere of makeshift hospitals in parking structures won’t happen.

“I want to make it clear: It absolutely can happen here,” Swift said.

Ballad reported Wednesday that 63 more people had died during the past seven days, bringing the cumulative total for the counties it serves in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to 530 deaths.

It was treating its highest number of COVID-19 patients yet, 217, with another six suspected of having the disease. Of those patients, 39 were in the intensive care unit and 23 were on ventilators. Swift said they had but five ICU beds left.

Swift said they had discharged 30 COVID-19 patients the day before and the beds just filled up again.

She said they have also seen 30 children in the last few days, including at least one whose infection was directly tied to trick-or-treating.