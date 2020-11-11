 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ballad Health warns that beds for COVID patients are running short
0 comments
top story

Ballad Health warns that beds for COVID patients are running short

{{featured_button_text}}

Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection officer, said Tennessee’s rate of cases and of deaths is among the worst in the nation, and that the region Ballad serves is the worst of the worst.

She said people think health officials are being dramatic and that pictures they’ve seen elsewhere of makeshift hospitals in parking structures won’t happen.

“I want to make it clear: It absolutely can happen here,” Swift said.

Ballad reported Wednesday that 63 more people had died during the past seven days, bringing the cumulative total for the counties it serves in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to 530 deaths.

It was treating its highest number of COVID-19 patients yet, 217, with another six suspected of having the disease. Of those patients, 39 were in the intensive care unit and 23 were on ventilators. Swift said they had but five ICU beds left.

Swift said they had discharged 30 COVID-19 patients the day before and the beds just filled up again.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She said they have also seen 30 children in the last few days, including at least one whose infection was directly tied to trick-or-treating.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday said he was not considering any restrictions on gatherings or on businesses as cases continue to increase in Southwest Virginia. He said the state would instead launch a communication campaign to prompt people to wear masks, keep their distance and stay home if they are sick.

Ballad Health each Wednesday holds a Facebook Live briefing in which executives, COVID-19 patients and their family members plead with people to protect each other.

Ballad is in what the Virginia Department of Health considers the Far Southwest region. It has dealt with staff members being exposed to the virus and had 281 quarantined or in isolation on Wednesday.

It has also been dealing with a shortage of nurses that has worsened with the pandemic. It has boosted pay for staff and is offering bonuses for new hires.

The Roanoke and New River valleys are in the Near Southwest region. The hospital systems that serve the region on Wednesday said they have 203 COVID-19 patients, up from 186 the week before. Of the patients, 38 are in ICUs and 18 are on ventilators. Another 35 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, awaiting lab confirmation.

None of the hospitals in Near Southwest have announced curtailment of other services in order to deal with those with the virus.

 

Wednesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 1,594 to 196,506

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 90 to 13,273

Statewide deaths: Up 15 to 3,741

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 2 to 226

Bath County: 30

Bedford County: Up 16 to 1,460

Buena Vista: Up 4 to 147

Botetourt County: Up 2 to 553

Covington: Up 1 to 82

Craig County: 66*

Floyd County: 275

Franklin County: Up 22 to 1,178

Giles County: Up 4 to 179

Lexington: Up 2 to 285

Lynchburg: Up 14 to 2,235

Montgomery County: Up 22 to 3,295

Pulaski County: Up 10 to 387

Radford: Up 4 to 1,020

Roanoke: Up 30 to 3,343

Roanoke County: Up 45 to 2,001

Rockbridge County: Up 8 to 180

Salem: Up 5 to 688

Wythe County: Up 7 to 415

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert