Ballad seeks to counter spread of misinformation about COVID-19 deaths

"There is a tremendous amount of misinformation out there. The motivation for that is sometimes diverse as to why they would do that. I find that frequently people have an opinion to start with and they look for data to support that," Runnel said. "We work from the opposite in health care and science. We try to look at the data and look for the evidence for the best way to treat our patients and for the best information we can give to our patients and our community."

Runnel said when physicians fill out death certificates they write in the cause and they report underlying conditions.

As of Wednesday, 164 of Ballad’s patients have died from COVID-19, with 27 of those deaths coming in the last week. There were 100 patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases, and another 20 awaiting test results. Of the patients, 19 were in intensive care and 13 were on ventilators.

Virginia's rural southwest region is posting nearly as many new COVID-19 cases daily as urban Northern Virginia. Much of the disease has been centered in the coalfields, prompting Ballad to shift services and staff and open COVID units.