Ballad seeks to counter spread of misinformation about COVID-19 deaths

A Twitter post shared by President Donald Trump that falsely claimed that 94% of Americans who died from COVID-19 actually died from something else is hampering efforts to control the disease in one of Virginia's hot spots.
Ballad Health officials, who have been battling widespread community transmission of the coronavirus in Virginia's coalfields and Tennessee's Tri-Cities, attempted Wednesday to stop the harm of misinformation.
Twitter removed the original tweet, which perverted a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mortality report that listed COVID-19 as the sole cause of death for 6% of the 185,000 Americans whose lives have been claimed by the pandemic.
The other 94% had underlying illnesses or conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or asthma. People living in Ballad's service region have some of the highest rates of these chronic diseases in the nation.
The CDC report said many of the death certificates noted pneumonia, respiratory distress or other respiratory ailments as contributing to the COVID-19 deaths. Misinformed social media posters used this to falsely claim that these Americans would have died anyway.
Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad’s chief physician executive, said many of the conditions were directly related to coronavirus infections, and others were chronic conditions that health officials have warned all along place people at higher risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from the coronavirus.
"There is a tremendous amount of misinformation out there. The motivation for that is sometimes diverse as to why they would do that. I find that frequently people have an opinion to start with and they look for data to support that," Runnel said. "We work from the opposite in health care and science. We try to look at the data and look for the evidence for the best way to treat our patients and for the best information we can give to our patients and our community."
Runnel said when physicians fill out death certificates they write in the cause and they report underlying conditions.
As of Wednesday, 164 of Ballad’s patients have died from COVID-19, with 27 of those deaths coming in the last week. There were 100 patients in its hospitals with confirmed cases, and another 20 awaiting test results. Of the patients, 19 were in intensive care and 13 were on ventilators.
Virginia's rural southwest region is posting nearly as many new COVID-19 cases daily as urban Northern Virginia. Much of the disease has been centered in the coalfields, prompting Ballad to shift services and staff and open COVID units.
Jamie Swift, Ballad's chief infection prevention officer, said that while the region had been experiencing a downward trend in new cases during the last couple of weeks, the rate of positive test results is again trending upward. She is concerned that a rise in patient count will follow.
Swift said it is disappointing to her and other health care workers that the CDC data has been twisted to imply that the deaths have been only in old, critically ill people who would have died anyway.
“That is not true. These are deaths that were preventable. Had they not gotten COVID-19, the expectation is they would be alive today,” she said.
Swift told people to look at their own health records. If they have diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, obesity or any other chronic condition, they, too, could be among the 94%.
“None of us expects to die next week because we have a pill to control our blood pressure or an inhaler to control our asthma,” she said.
Swift said she has asthma, is a cancer survivor with one kidney and is overweight.
“If I get COVID, simply because I’m in the 94%, does that make my death less significant?” she said. “Every time you downplay this disease or misinterpret a statistic, you’re really telling people the loss of their loved one didn’t matter simply because they are elderly or had a chronic health condition.
“If that’s your message, and you truly believe that, there is nothing we can say to change your mind,” she said. “For the rest of us, we need more than ever to wear our masks, wash our hands, keep your distance and get your flu shot.”
