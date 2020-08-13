Ballad's sickest COVID-19 patients become enthusiastic plasma donors

No sooner had Ballad Health finished a news briefing in April to say it would begin treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients with antibodies from survivors’ plasma, when one of its executives raised his arm to donate.

Chris Miller, chief operating officer of Bristol Regional Hospital, said during a similar briefing last week that he knows how awful it is to be so sick. That’s why he has not only donated plasma three times, but he is telling his story so that others might do so as well.

Ballad Health is dealing with a surge of the virus in far Southwest Virginia and northeastern Tennessee that is filling more than 100 of its beds a day with seriously ill virus patients .

So far, 216 of its sickest patients have had convalescent plasma infusions.

Dr. Clay Runnels, chief physician executive, said in a phone interview Thursday that there isn’t one magic treatment. They are using a combination of steroids, high-flow oxygen and proning of patients (placing them on their stomachs), but doctors are seeing encouraging results with plasma.

“Our critical care physicians are ordering it regularly, and they really think it’s helping the patient,” he said. “Again, that’s not research. That’s just individual experience with it.”