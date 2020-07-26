Ban from Montgomery County, other agreements wrap up pipeline protester cases

Judge Mike Fleenor took the four charges under advisement for a year and ordered Shireman-Grabowski to pay $14,030.41 for repairs to the helicopter, finish 50 hours of community service and generally be of good behavior. If Shireman-Grabowski completes the requirements, the felony destruction of property charge is to be reduced to a misdemeanor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email after the hearing.

The case of another protester, Emma Howell of Elliston, who was 22 when she was arrested in February, was continued until Sept. 14 after a Tuesday hearing in the county’s General District Court. Howell faces three counts of assault and battery of pipeline workers. One resulted from a struggle over a rope leading to a tree stand that protesters have occupied for more than 600 days to block timber-cutting for pipeline construction near Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County.

Her attorney, Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg, said he had only just received pipeline security workers’ body-cam footage and needed time to go through it.

Other protest cases recently in the region’s courts included that of Danika R. Padilla, 23, of Whitesville, W.Va. Padilla had two charges of fleeing from officers dismissed after witnesses did not show up at a July 13 hearing in Montgomery County General District Court.