Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke's first Black mayor, dies at 88

Barbara Jean Taylor, who accompanied her husband the Rev. Noel C. Taylor into both church life and politics — including his 1960s civil rights work and in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, his becoming Roanoke’s first Black council member and longest-serving mayor — died earlier this month at age 88, the Hamler-Curtis Funeral Home announced.

Relatives said Friday that Barbara Taylor had battled illness for several years and had avoided crowds due to her own health issues and the wider COVID pandemic. But for much of the past decade, she was able to enjoy “sharing time with community, friends and family,” said Whitney Jones, the longtime partner of the Taylors’ daughter Deseree Taylor.

Known as “B.J.” to friends, Barbara Taylor was seen less in public after Noel Taylor’s death in 1999. She maintained a generous presence in the lives of her family and among the congregation of High Street Baptist Church, where her husband had been a minister from 1961 until his death, relatives and people who knew her said.

“She was full of life … she was the belle of the ball, she was caring, she loved people,” Jones said. “She demanded respect, not just because she asked for it but because of what she did for others. She made other people better. … She gave graciously to those in need of assistance throughout her entire life.”

“… She was our special gem,” Jones said.

Barbara Taylor was born in Clifton Forge, with a father who ran a dry-cleaning business and a mother who operated a restaurant. In high school, she was involved in cheerleading and music, playing the piano and singing.

When she was 21, she married Noel Taylor, then pastor of First Baptist Church in Clifton Forge. The couple moved to Norfolk as Noel Taylor became pastor of another First Baptist Church there, with Barbara Taylor “providing her musical ministry,” said an obituary that Jones wrote.

Then in 1961, the Taylors came to Roanoke as Noel Taylor stepped into the leadership of High Street Baptist Church.

In the years that followed, Noel Taylor worked with others around the city, white and Black, to move Roanoke into racial integration while avoiding the violence that accompanied the process in other areas. Noel Taylor became the first Black member of city council in 1970, served as vice mayor, then was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975 to 1992.

Noel Taylor’s name is on both the city municipal building and a city school.

Barbara Taylor had a quieter role, embracing life as first lady of both church and city, but keeping her focus on being the mother of the Taylors’ two daughters, her obituary said.

The Rev. Edward Burton, former longtime minister of Sweet Union Baptist Church in Roanoke and a friend of the Taylors since their days in Clifton Forge, as well as another leader of Roanoke’s integration efforts, on Friday remembered Barbara Taylor as “quiet and humble.”

“She didn’t make a whole lot of noise but she could be a little fiery sometimes,” Burton said.

Like others, Burton recalled Barbara Taylor’s music, noting that she sang two solos at his own wedding 27 years ago.

High Street Baptist Church’s present pastor, the Rev. Serenus Churn, said that Barbara Taylor will be remembered for her soprano solos with the choir and for her generous spirit.

She also will be remembered for her keen eye for the appearance of the church.

“She believed in the beauty of God’s house,” Churn said.

When High Street Baptist Church moved to a new, larger facility in 1972, Barbara Taylor had a hand in placing a lighted dove above the baptismal pool, Churn said. For years, she would decorate the church for the Advent season.

“When we think about decorating the church, we will think about Sister Taylor,” Churn said.

Her funeral service will be held noon Saturday at High Street Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Taylor Family Cemetery in Bedford County.