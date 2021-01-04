Basement fire displaces 2 in Salem

Two people were displaced by a basement fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Salem, according to Salem Fire & EMS.

The blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Stonewall Circle, officials said.

The residents escaped unharmed and are being helped by family.

First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from the home's lower level. The fire was contained to the basement area and was brought under control within 10 minutes, authorities reported.

The fire marshal's office concluded the fire was accidentally sparked by an electrical issue. Smoke and water damage was sustained. The value of the damage was estimated at less than $10,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.