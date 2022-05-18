Be more involved, Roanoke schools superintendent asks parents, caregivers

Schools Superintendent Verletta White on Wednesday asked Roanoke parents and guardians for additional vigilance over students — less than 24 hours after unloaded guns were found at Westside Elementary School.

“Check your students’ book bags,” White said. “Know who your children are hanging out with. Know what they're doing on social media. Know what time they’re coming home and what they’re doing"

"We know that you’re doing your best, and we know that we’re doing our best, but all of us have to do a little bit more and engage in more conversations so that we know exactly where our children are, what they’re doing, and what they’re looking forward to as they’re coming to school each day," she added.

The school division said Tuesday that two unloaded guns were found and confiscated at Westside Elementary. Schools' Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said the incident is under the investigation by Roanoke police.

“The weapon was on the school campus. And we were, thanks to some great students and administrators, we were notified of that,” said Perkins. “We absolutely went into action and did it at the most efficient and effective and fastest way possible.”

Perkins said he was at Westside Elementary School, located in Northwest Roanoke, with the administrators and school resource officers addressing the situation.

“We have living, breathing procedures that allow us to respond to crisis,” Perkins said. “I have to say, our administration, our school resource officers did a fantastic job following the protocols, making the decisions, and as a leader in a crisis, they performed very well.”

Perkins, a former Roanoke police chief, said the weapons found Tuesday were never loaded. He and White spoke at a press conference called on Wednesday to address the incident.

He said more than 1,000 parents and guardians were notified about the incident at the pre-k through fifth grade school of about 750 students, but about 240 didn’t receive the texts and calls.

“Over 30 were deactivated. Several were not answered. Many went to voicemail,” Perkins said. “I encourage our parents, and I encourage our staff, even, update your numbers. We don’t know when you change service. We don’t know if you’ve changed your number.”

The incident was the third gun-related event the school division has experienced in the last two months.

On March 23, a stray bullet struck the tire of a school bus transporting five students home from James Madison Middle School.

A week later, on March 29, a juvenile was detained after firing a gun in a Lucy Addison Middle School bathroom. No one was injured in either incident.

“It is a shame when things like this overshadow the good things that are happening,” White said. “Let me assure every parent and every guardian out there: We have great things happening and Roanoke City Public Schools.”

Early next week, the school is planning to send a “safety pledge” home with students. The document is intended to encourage parents and guardians to take actions in their homes to prevent gun- or drug-related emergencies.

“Take that safety pledge. Read it and be committed to it,” White said. “As a mom, my number one prayer every day was that I wanted my students to be healthy, happy, safe and strong. I don’t think that my desires are any different than any other parent or guardian out there. So, if they’re thinking enough is enough, I believe enough is enough, too.”

Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission devised a plan at its May 10 meeting to fund the purchase of gun locks and provide them to about 8,000 RCPS families before the end of the school year.

A flyer with information about accessing gun locks through Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke police department will be sent home with RCPS students with next week’s safety pledge.

“Today, we are making sure that our students know how to access resources. Today, our counselors are available for all of our students and staff members. Today, we have a safety plan in place that worked yesterday that will continue to work as we need it to,” White said. “We are going to do more. We’re committed to that.”

Between Jan. 1 and May 8, there were six gun-related homicides and 21 aggravated assaults in which a victim was hit by gunfire, according to the Roanoke Police Department’s most recent Gun Violence Statistics Report.

