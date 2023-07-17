A young bear visited Roanoke’s Market Square on Monday and it took some wildlife biologists and a firefighter to get him (safely) out of there.

City animal control wardens were alerted to a report of a black bear cub being up a tree in the heart of downtown around 4 p.m. Monday.

The cub had been seen with an adult bear, presumably its mother, a few blocks away. At some point the sow and cub became separated and went in different directions, with the gangly young bear moving east on Campbell Avenue and ending up at Market Square.

Something startled the cub and it climbed a tree there.

“What’s the one place that could be busier than downtown on the Market right as everybody’s getting off work?” said city police Capt. Jennifer Boswell

That’s when the wildlife biologists from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources got involved. Working with police and Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel, they came up with a plan to remove the bear from the tree, according to Boswell.

They prepared blankets and tarps in case the bear slipped.

Then the bear was darted with a sedative. But before it lost consciousness, it climbed higher in the tree. After waiting for the sedative to take effect, Roanoke firefighter Jake Perry climbed up a ladder to the bear, tapped it, and finding it lights out, carried the youngster down the ladder, Boswell said.

The bear’s rescue prompted applause from onlookers.

The DWR wildlife biologists were taking the bear to a facility to have its health evaluated. The mother bear was not located, Boswell said.

Bears wandering into downtown Roanoke are not unprecedented. In 2017 a bear found itself cornered in a tree near the Church Avenue parking garage. The bear was tranquilized and fell from the tree onto tarps. It was unharmed and later relocated, officials said at the time.

Photos: Downtown Roanoke bear rescue