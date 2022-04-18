Bed, shower, food without preconditions available nightly at Roanoke Rescue Mission

The Roanoke Rescue Mission now allows homeless people to have drop-in visits every night of the week — and not just during cold weather.

The Roanoke region’s largest homeless shelter dropped a rule that required the temperature to be below 42 degrees for the center to open to visitors seeking only basic accommodations and not the full menu of stability services available.

“This will expand services available to those who come to the Mission for just one night and those who wish to spend more time focusing on healing and recovery, all while keeping an eye on the future for each guest,” according to a recent announcement.

The homeless shelter, a nonprofit Christian ministry dating to 1948, offers basic shelter and intensive case management, classes, coaching, job training and spiritual direction. Many clients use the full menu of services as a pathway to becoming self-sufficient and mission leaders hope more will. The latest announcement extends access to basic shelter from only the cold months of the year to year-round.

The center is on Fourth Street Southeast.

Basic accommodations consist of meals, use of a twin bed, the opportunity to shower and do laundry and, if interested, social and television time, first aid and access to the mission’s chapel. Visitors must arrive between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Matt Crookshank, the city official in charge of helping the homeless, said the mission’s “entry-level program” is without preconditions. The fact that it’s now permanently available is “a big change and a really big benefit for the community,” he said.

Since the change took effect in January, the mission has received more visits.

“We went from about 135 people a night up to somewhere around 180 people,” Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark said.

The change resulted from “conversations with guests, staff, and community members” about mission operations, officials said.

“We wanted to remove any reason you might have to not come and get you started on a path to stability,” according to Clark.

Several speakers at a December 2021 public hearing on homelessness before the Roanoke City Council criticized some of the mission’s rules.Visitors seeking only basic shelter are not required to attend a religious service at the Christian mission, though spiritual activities are part of the intensive program, Clark said in an interview earlier this week. Entry level visitors are not required to put 75% of their income in a financial savings plan, though case management clients are, Clark said.

The mission does not require its visitors to be sober upon entry, but reserves the right to address disruptive behavior, Clark said. The mission does lean on participants in case management, who often have jobs, to practice sobriety so as not to interfere with work.

Asked about criticism that LGBTQ people have reported not feeling welcome at the shelter, mission spokesman Kevin Berry said Wednesday it does admit LGBTQ people.

Clark and his team have named the full menu of services — which comes with an assigned bed and storage for belongings — “Establish,” while drop-in visitors will be partaking in the “Entry” program. On a recent night, 69 of the guests were in the Establish program, while 68 were in Entry. The rest were in recovery or other special programs, Clark said.

A third and future initiative to be called “Empower” will assist people who need extended help to reach self-sufficiency, but may be ready to live outside the mission and hold jobs.

A total of 250 people were reported to be homeless in the Roanoke region in January 2021, about half as many as 10 years ago. More than nine in 10 of the homeless were in shelters. The most recent count took place in January 2021. This year’s results have not been released.

