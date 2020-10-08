Bedford apartment fire caused by electrical accident

A weekend fire that temporarily displaced 20 to 30 apartment building tenants was accidentally sparked by an electrical issue, according to the Bedford County fire marshal’s office.
The blaze, reported overnight Sunday in the town of Bedford, was contained to one bedroom and brought under control but smoke filtered throughout the building and displaced residents until the next day, officials said.
The fire, which happened at 720 Blue Ridge Ave., caused an estimated $35,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.
