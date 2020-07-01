Bedford County House Fire 07.01.20

A house fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of McGhee Street.

A family of seven was displaced when a fire struck their home early Wednesday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

The blaze was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of McGhee Street. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke issuing from the single-story home, according to a post from the fire department.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the four adults and three children displaced, officials wrote. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 in property damage.

The cause is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

In addition to the Bedford Fire Department, the Forest Fire Department and county medical units responded to the call.

