Bedford County student wins regional spelling bee, headed to D.C.

Graham Woodruff

Graham Woodruff, center, winner of The Roanoke Times Regional Spelling Bee. Graham attends Forest Middle School and represented Bedford County Public Schools in the bee.

 Bedford County Public Schools

A Bedford County student has won The Roanoke Times Regional Spelling Bee and will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C.

Graham Woodruff, a seventh grader at Forest Middle School, won after 33 rounds in a virtual competition against finalists from 16 other school divisions, according to a recognition by Bedford County Public Schools. The Roanoke Times Bee has not been held in person since 2019 because of the pandemic. Plans are to return it to an in-person format in 2023.

Other finalists in The Roanoke Times Spelling Bee were:

  • Solara Kern, a fifth grader from Callaghan Elementary School, representing Alleghany County Public Schools.
  • Autumn Nelson, a sixth grader from Bland County Elementary School, representing Bland County Public Schools.
  • Lily Schroder, a sixth grader from Read Mountain Middle School, representing Botetourt County Public Schools.
  • Aiden Bai, a sixth grader from Faith Christian School.
  • Ryder Quesenberry, a sixth grader from Indian Valley Elementary School, representing Floyd County Public Schools.
  • Riley Gordon, an eighth grader from Benjamin Franklin Middle School, representing Franklin County Public Schools.
  • Joanna Jackson, a seventh grader from Eastern Elementary/Middle School, representing Giles County Public Schools.
  • Rohan Prabu, an eighth grader from James River Day School.
  • Caroline Gibbs, a fifth grader from Belview Elementary School, representing Montgomery County Public Schools.
  • Micah Xavayong, an eighth grader from New Covenant School.
  • Nina Bucey-Card, a fifth grader from Pulaski Elementary School, representing Pulaski County Public Schools.
  • Ayush Pinnamaraju, an eighth grader from Cave Spring Middle School, representing Roanoke County Public Schools.
  • Leela Hamden, a fifth grader from West Salem Elementary School, representing Salem City Public Schools.
  • Allyson Gutierrez, an eighth grader from Chilhowie Middle School, representing Smyth County Public Schools.
  • Will Cruikshank, a sixth grader from St. John Neumann Academy in Blacksburg.
  • Alyssa Marie Pickett, a sixth grader from Fort Chiswell Middle School, representing Wythe County Public Schools.
