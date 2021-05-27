Behind the scenery: Roanoke's 'Mountain Goats' help keep the Appalachian Trail's popular spots accessible

Imagine hiking for an hour or two through the woods, up twisting switchbacks of a dusty footpath, straining body and mind against mountain slopes, then as the vegetation clears toward the top and a vista approaches, unexpectedly into view appear a trio of retirees, nicknamed the Mountain Goats, whittling away with hand tools at a big chunk of rock, and whistling as they work.

The Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club maintains 120 miles of the famed nearby trail, including 16 camping shelters and 52 wooden bridges. While it has many volunteer maintainers, three of those club members — president Bill Neilan, membership coordinator Mark Farrell and volunteer Jim Webb — have taken to trail work more frequently than just during the club’s weekly Monday meetups.

“The three of us … we just became regulars out there,” Neilan said. “And it got to a point where we enjoyed it so much that one day one of us says, ‘Hey, let’s come out Wednesday, we can finish up some stuff we were doing,’ and we came out on Wednesday, and then we came out on Friday, and before you know it, we’re out there two or three times a week now — maybe even more than that some weeks.”

And when a young hiker, gasping for air, stumbled upon the three merry trail maintainers one weekday at Dragons Tooth, his exasperated reaction inspired a nickname, Farrell said.