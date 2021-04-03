Beloved Blacksburg cancer doctor reflects on 35 years of advances in care

“We look at people that have, let’s say, emphysema, or chronic heart disease, and we look at their quality-of-life scores, and they’re not high like that because they’re always sick,” McCoy said. “They’re always short of breath, are always having chest pain.”

But cancer can be different, he said. A lot of people do get cured. Then there’s the group for whom treatment keeps the disease in check, and they live their life and do the things they want to do.

Then there are terminal cancers where “we know that the disease is going to take their life … because you can’t stop it. And those groups need more help than anybody, to just support them, to help them get through it, to find whatever peace they need to find and make certain that they’re free of pain and free of suffering,” McCoy said. “That is incredibly rewarding. It’s tiring – on some days.

“But, I tell you, people let you into their lives in ways that I don’t know how to describe sometimes. Some of my best mentors have always been my patients,” he said. “I mean, the people, the patients, they teach me more than anything, to see their resilience, and their ability to ... do things and to get through things.

“It makes you think about life, sometimes about spirituality, about all kinds of things,” he said. “People are much more than we give them credit for sometimes.”

