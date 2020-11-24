Betty Field, longtime champion of Mill Mountain, dies at 87

Betty Field’s first friends were the critters in the woods where she grew up.
Young Betty grew up an only child, living her early life in a cabin at the base of Catawba Mountain in Roanoke County, where she waded Mason Creek and frolicked in the woods. After her family moved to the city when she was a teenager, she packed those country-girl sensibilities with her, making a place for herself among the trees and trails of Mill Mountain, which she sought to protect for the rest of her life.
Betty Field, a longtime advocate for Mill Mountain who firmly and successfully opposed commercial development atop Roanoke's most recognizable peak, died Sunday from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at age 87.
Field told then-Roanoke Times reporter Beth Macy in 2004 that she hiked more than 39,000 miles in her life, much of it during daily treks up the mountain from her home on Jefferson Street in South Roanoke. She was also a missionary, a Girl Scout leader, teacher and helper to those who were homeless or needed spiritual encouragement.
“She had an intelligence of the heart,” said Liza Field, Betty’s daughter, who writes the monthly, nature-themed Field Notes column for The Roanoke Times.
“She could hear other people’s hearts. She could hear the heart of nature. She developed an inner life, a soul life, that gave her the ability to see what other people can’t see. … She saw how the tree connects to the soil and how the soil connects to the water. She didn’t always have the words for that, but she saw that.”
She saw the heart of Mill Mountain, which she fiercely wanted to protect from development plans over the years that ranged from placing sculptures, a restaurant or a railway incline on the 900-foot hump of a mountain that crowns Roanoke.
Field eventually got on the citizens-led Mill Mountain Development Committee, which she persuaded to drop the word “development” in favor of “advisory.” As a member of the renamed Mill Mountain Advisory Committee, she led opposition to the erection of seven Sister Cities sculptures on the mountain top in the late 1990s. In 2006, when a group of business-minded “young professionals” proposed a mountaintop restaurant, the committee successfully persuaded city leaders to leave the ridge alone.
Along the way, Field helped spearhead trails development, including the Mill Mountain Star Trail. In 2010, Roanoke approved placing a conservation easement on the slopes that will forbid development, although the ridgetop itself was left unprotected. The easement is held by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation and Blue Ridge Conservancy (which was known at the time as the Western Virginia Land Trust).
Field’s preservation efforts were not a solo act. Fellow advisory committee members such as Nancy Dye, Gail Burruss and others opposed commercial development on the mountaintop, which already has the the Roanoke Star, Discovery Center and Mill Mountain Zoo upon it.
“Others championed her,” Liza said.
Another ally was her childhood friend Louise Fowlkes — who later became Louise Kegley — whose grandfather, J.B. Fishburn had once owned Mill Mountain before giving it to the city to be used as a public park. Louise protectively guarded the mountain and made sure that strict development covenants drawn up by her grandfather were enforced.
“That Betty and that mountain were inseparable,” said George Kegley, longtime Roanoke newspaperman and husband to Louise, who died in 2018. Kegley said that his wife and Field “were kindred souls. They both loved the mountain and nature.”
Betty Field was born Betty Harris in 1933, and she grew up in the Roanoke County countryside north of Hanging Rock during the latter part of the Great Depression, when her father struggled to find steady work. With no siblings or neighbor children, young Betty communed with nature.
“Her parents let her have the run of the woods,” Liza said. “She made friends with the trees, the creeks, the hellgramites, the trout, the crawdads, the whippoorwills and at night the owls.
"She was baptized in the wilderness," Liza said, paraphrasing American naturalist John Muir.
Her family moved to South Roanoke to live with her maternal grandmother in the mid-1940s. She attended Lee Junior High School and graduated from Jefferson High School, where she earned a reputation as being a good athlete who also loved camping, often with her friends Louise and Betty Byrne Gill, whose father had founded Gill Memorial Hospital on Jefferson Street.
After studying at Sullins College, a two-year, all-female college in Bristol, she returned to Roanoke to teach kindergarten students at Second Presbyterian Church. She married Bob Field, a schoolmate and son of a teacher from Jefferson High, and the two eventually lived on South Jefferson Street, where Betty was never far from a Mill Mountain trail.
She and Bob raised two sons and a daughter, all of whom were schooled by their mother in the outdoor classrooms of the mountain, hiking trails and parks along the Roanoke River, where Betty often found Indian arrow heads that she saved along with feathers, four-leaf clovers and prehistoric shark’s teeth found on trips to the ocean.
Field took up running, entering half-marathons and other races, and was an avid hiker, often taking her city-raised husband with her on outdoors excursions such as canoeing and hiking along the Appalachian Trail, which inspired Bob to become a well-known Boy Scouts leader. Preferring a short haircut (“It dries fast if I get rained on,” she said) and disliking much makeup, she was a familiar presence in the Star City Striders running group and along the region's running and hiking trails.
She taught woodworking to young children in a church school called “workshop,” showing little kids how to hammer and saw to make toys. She was a Girl Scout leader for years, working as a counselor at the old Camp Kiwanianna near Shawsville.
The Rev. Gene Edmunds, a longtime family friend, was just a scout herself when she met Field in the early 1950s at Camp Kiwanianna. Recently, Edmunds visited Field at Brookdale nursing facility, where despite her fading memory, Field could still sing the old campfire songs.
"Even with Alzheimer's, she remembered the lyrics," Edmunds said.
She and her daughter earned the A. Victor Thomas Environmental Stewardship Award from Blue Ridge Conservancy in 2015.
"Her favorite quote was John Muir's 'the mountains are calling and I must go,'" her daughter said. "It seems like that'd be a good wave goodbye to people from her."
