Betty Field, longtime champion of Mill Mountain, dies at 87

Betty Field’s first friends were the critters in the woods where she grew up.

Young Betty grew up an only child, living her early life in a cabin at the base of Catawba Mountain in Roanoke County, where she waded Mason Creek and frolicked in the woods. After her family moved to the city when she was a teenager, she packed those country-girl sensibilities with her, making a place for herself among the trees and trails of Mill Mountain, which she sought to protect for the rest of her life.

Betty Field, a longtime advocate for Mill Mountain who firmly and successfully opposed commercial development atop Roanoke's most recognizable peak, died Sunday from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at age 87.

Field told then-Roanoke Times reporter Beth Macy in 2004 that she hiked more than 39,000 miles in her life, much of it during daily treks up the mountain from her home on Jefferson Street in South Roanoke. She was also a missionary, a Girl Scout leader, teacher and helper to those who were homeless or needed spiritual encouragement.

“She had an intelligence of the heart,” said Liza Field, Betty’s daughter, who writes the monthly, nature-themed Field Notes column for The Roanoke Times.