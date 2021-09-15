Bienvenidos to Roanoke's Welcoming Week

Roanoke is celebrating its first Welcoming Week, a national initiative to bring together newcomers, and longtime residents in a spirit of unity.

Events will continue into this weekend. On Wednesday Marissa Blankinship, community services assistant with Roanoke Public Libraries, held a bilingual story time at the Main Library downtown. "We are really trying to help expose Roanokers to the many cultures that are a part of our community and then again, to give the opportunity to people from other cultures to share their cultures and their experiences with the rest of us," she said.

Wednesday also kicked off the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Blankinship and youth librarian Jeffrey Wood read books in Spanish and in English to more than a dozen parents and children on Wednesday, including breaks with bilingual songs and dance.

Roanoke Public Libraries holds bilingual storytime every fourth Wednesday of the month at 10:30 at the Main Library on a regular basis, and added an extra one as part of the Welcoming Week celebration. The city libraries also included additional bilingual reading events for Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15-Oct. 15.