Big dreams evolve into a tiny house for Franklin County boy

At first, he thought he could include a loft, but realized that he wouldn’t be able to because of size constraints. “I wanted a loft so bad,” he said.

Being on a tight budget, he had to be creative with the materials he used. He found a sliding glass door in good condition for $40. The tiny home’s tin roof came from an old press box. Old wooden pallets were used for the interior walls. The interior windowsill and table were crafted out of 100-year-old wood found in the family’s farmhouse.

While Eli helped measure, cut and paint, his father, Paul, helped with operating the larger power tools and the heavy lifting, while his mother, Tara, served as a member of their support crew.

With the exception of running water or a toilet, the 8-foot-by-7-foot space has all the creature comforts of home.

There’s a fold-out futon Eli received as a Christmas gift and a hammock that connects from one corner of the room to the other, offering enough space to sleep three people comfortably.

A chair and table allow space for eating and doing homework.

A hanging chandelier, LED strip lights around the perimeter of the ceiling and outside white lights around the front door provide ample light.