Bikes in short supply as pandemic drives people outside

“We’ve seen a lot more people come in and buy bikes and also bring in their bikes from their basement that they haven’t used in forever to get a tuneup,” he said.

Ambruzs described the increased interest in biking as a pleasant surprise. The flurry of closures and cancellations in March worried him. Ambruzs said his first thought was that no one would be out shopping or dining and people would be conservative with their spending.

Ambruzs said he first noticed the increase in bike-related traffic at Downshift in April. Normally there’s a two- to four-day turnaround for service. The wait time first climbed to five to seven days and eventually to seven to 10 days.

Shortages are another indicator of the strong demand for bicycles. Ambruzs said he’s had to turn away many customers because the shop had no bikes to sell them.

“It seems that most if not every bike under $1,000 is gone from the face of the Earth right now,” he said.

In response, Downshift began purchasing used bikes to restore and resell, Ambruzs said. They’ve also done custom projects for clients, building and painting exactly to their specifications.