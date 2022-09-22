Bill to benefit Mountain Valley Pipeline hits turbulence in Congress

Discord over the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which has taken a long and twisting path through local meeting halls, state and federal regulatory agencies and courtrooms too many to count, is now before Congress.

The latest dispute accelerated this week, when U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin unveiled legislation that would streamline a permitting process for energy projects in general — and in particular Mountain Valley, a natural gas pipeline that has been mired in controversy since it was first proposed in 1996.

Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, where the 303-mile pipeline begins a route that takes it through Southwest Virginia, says reform is needed to maintain the country's energy independence and affordability.

In describing his bill during a 24-minute speech Tuesday on the Senate floor, posted to his website, Manchin did not mention Mountain Valley.

But critics say the measure — part of an agreement with Democratic leadership that was based on Manchin's key support for last month's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — contains too many giveaways to the beleaguered project.

Among other things, the bill would require Congress to find that the timely completion of Mountain Valley is necessary. To that end, it would ensure prompt reviews and approvals by federal agencies, and establishes the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia as the presiding court for any legal challenge.

To date, a large part of Mountain Valley's problems have arisen with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, which was has thrown out or stayed about a dozen permits granted by various federal agencies.

Switching courts is "highly unusual and completely unprecedented," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said Thursday during a conference call with reporters.

"It's just a bridge too far, and I'm going to oppose it," Kaine said.

Manchin, perhaps the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, provided vitally needed support for the Inflation Reduction Act, a key priority of his party that supporters say will boost funding for renewable energy, improve health care and help pay down the federal deficit.

In return, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden agreed to back Manchin's permitting proposal as a separate measure.

The legislation could be attached to a continuing resolution that must be passed by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown — something that would make opponents reluctant to vote against it.

Kaine, who said he supports many of Manchin's ideas to make it easier for energy projects to win approval, expressed hope that Schumer will remove the Mountain Valley language from the budget resolution.

"We're not going to shut down government over a pipeline project," he said.

However, the permitting package is facing opposition from both progressives opposed to its support for fossil fuels and conservatives who believe it does not go far enough.

Republicans might also have issues with what's seen as a "bait-and-switch" maneuver to obtain Manchin's support for the Inflation Reduction Act, which they opposed, according to Height Capital Markets, an investment banking firm that has been following Mountain Valley for years.

But "despite the drumbeat of negative news flow, we maintain our 55% probability" of passage, Height said in a commentary released Thursday.

Height has lowered its odds from 80% earlier this month, citing uncertainties that include "the Republican response to the text and an indication of how willing Schumer/Manchin are to press the GOP on a shutdown showdown."

A continuing resolution must receive at least 60 votes in the evenly divided Senate. A vote could come as soon as next Tuesday.

Manchin said the dispute seems centered on "revenge politics towards one person, me. And I'm thinking, this is not about me."

The Mountain State senator said too many projects — electric power lines, oil and gas pipelines, hydro-power dams, solar farms and wind turbines — get bogged down in a cumbersome permitting process that on average takes five to 10 years to get through.

He said a need for more energy projects in the United States has been heightened by the Russian war in Ukraine. American customers would benefit from permitting reform, he said, and natural gas produced here could be exported to Europe, which is facing a more severe energy crisis.

"Energy has been weaponized by Putin, and we in America can offset that," he said.

The 99-page bill includes setting maximum timelines for government reviews, shortening the statue of limitations for legal challenges, and making changes to the Clean Water Act.

Rep. Morgan Griffith of Salem, a Republican whose 9th District is crossed by the pipeline, said that while he supports the general idea of permitting reform, the portion of Manchin's bill that deals with Mountain Valley is a non-starter for him.

"You can't just come in and run roughshod because you want this particular pipeline," Griffith said of a project that many of his constituents oppose. "You shouldn't be changing the rules midstream."

Environmental groups oppose Manchin's bill and a similar one introduced last week by Republican Shelley Moore, West Virginia's other senator.

“Democrats in Congress shouldn’t be fooled: Senator Manchin’s so-called ‘permitting reform’ bill isn’t needed to build more clean energy," Mahyar Sorour, the Sierra Club's deputy legislative director, said in a statement.

"Instead, it would allow fossil fuel companies to steamroll communities and fast-track their polluting projects, locking in more oil and gas development at a time when we must be doing the opposite in order to avert the worst of the climate crisis," Sorour said.

The Sierra Club has joined other environmental groups and local opponents in filing legal challenges to permits issued to Mountain Valley.

Their concerns include problems with muddy runoff from construction sites, the pipeline's threat to endangered species, and the project's contribution to climate change.

Work on Mountain Valley is currently stalled, following the Fourth Circuit's rejection earlier this year of two key authorizations — one for the pipeline to pass through the Jefferson National Forest and the second a finding that endangered species would not be jeopardized.

Company officials have re-applied for the government approvals, and say they hope to have the pipeline completed by late next year.

In an email Thursday, a spokeswoman for the joint venture of five companies building the pipeline said Manchin's bill will benefit all energy infrastructure projects.

"As it relates to the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, MVP is being recognized as a critical infrastructure project that is essential for our nation’s energy security, energy reliability, and ability to effectively transition to a lower-carbon future," Natalie Cox wrote.

She said Mountain Valley is committed to working with federal and state agencies to ensure completion of the $6.6 billion pipeline, which was originally scheduled to begin service in 2018.

But additional legal battles are expected to play out again in the Fourth Circuit — unless Manchin's change of venue is successful.

According to Kaine: "Allowing one party disappointed with the actions of a court to pick a different court, bypass normal administrative processes, and eliminate meaningful judicial review of its project would set a dangerous precedent that could easily lead to abuse and even corruption in the future."

Last week, Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, introduced their own legislation to strengthen the public's ability to become involved in natural gas projects being considered by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“Communities and landowners who would be impacted by an energy project deserve to have their concerns heard — especially if a green light from FERC means their land would be taken away” though eminent domain, the senators said in a statement.

“Our bill would improve the way FERC gathers public input to make sure the public can weigh in on decisions that would literally run through their backyards.”