Billed as toughest road marathon in U.S., Blue Ridge Marathon returns after tough year

“We wanted to do it,” Carlin said. “It’s the beginning of the coming out of the pandemic.”

Eshelman, however, said the organizers have closely followed the state’s gradual shifting of the pandemic measures and ensured that they could still meet the safety protocols.

“We worked really closely with the governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Health in kind of structuring the format of how endurance events would [handled and operated] in a safe manner,” he said. “We really wanted to showcase to other events how it can be done in a safe manner.”

Just under 3,000 people registered for the marathon, representing a total of 40 states and six countries, Eshelman said. That attendance is consistent with the turnout from recent years, he said.

The organizers implemented a number of measures Saturday, with some of the changes reflected in the races themselves.

The event itself involves a marathon, a double marathon, a half-marathon and a 10-K run. In the past, all runners would take off at 7:30 a.m., Eshelman said.

This year, however, the different running events were separated by 30-minute periods — the marathoners took off first, the half-marathoners second and the 10K runners last.