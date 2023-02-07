Two bills spurred by the discovery of an increasingly dire contaminant in the Roanoke River have made it halfway through the General Assembly.

The Senate on Friday passed proposed legislation, introduced by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, that would require public water providers to inform their customers when so-called forever chemicals are detected.

And Tuesday, the House approved a bill by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, that would require certain industries to check their wastewater for the chemicals — an obligation that, had it been in place in 2015, might have prevented GenX from first infiltrating the river.

Rasoul’s bill now goes to the Senate and Edwards’ to the House.

In early 2020, test samples taken from the Spring Hollow reservoir, which holds drinking water for residents of the Roanoke region, showed traces of GenX. That’s the trade name for a chemical that can repel oil and water and is widely used in the manufacture of a variety of consumer products.

Concerns grew in June 2022, when the Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory that put the levels of GenX in Spring Hollow far higher than the agency’s recommendation for long-term consumption of drinking water.

After additional testing showed the chemical was also in the Roanoke River, which feeds Spring Hollow, the Western Virginia Water Authority intensified its efforts to find the source. Last November, it was determined that the pollution came from a Montgomery County plant that cleaned industrial equipment for Chemours, a company that makes GenX.

Rasoul said the intent of his legislation is to prevent that from happening again.

“I’m glad we were able to work with the administration and stakeholders to find a reasonable way to keep our drinking water safe,” Rasoul said after the House vote Tuesday. “What happened last year was completely unacceptable.”

Edwards’ bill requires public water providers to promptly notify their customers when GenX is found in their supplies, which some critics say did not happen after the water authority first detected the chemical in early 2020.

“The water authority needs to come clean and let the public know the facts,” said Bill Tanger, chair of Friends of the Rivers of Virginia.

There was a mention of the test results on the authority’s website and in its annual water quality report, but direct communication with customers did not happen until late August 2022 — nearly three months after the EPA’s health advisory came out.

At the time, water authority officials said they were planning to send a letter out to Spring Hollow customers the following month, but expedited the notification after receiving inquiries from The Roanoke Times.

The authority said it was pleased to see Edwards’ bill advance.

“We are still in support of transparency and sharing information, as we have been all along,” spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner said.

The company linked to the pollution, ProChem Inc. of Elliston, says it didn't know that its process of cleaning machinery for a chemical manufacturer was creating problems, and stopped the releases to a nearby Montgomery County waste water treatment plant as soon as it became aware.

Had ProChem known that GenX was in “vessels” — which are the same configuration as home water softeners and serve essentially the same purpose — it cleaned for a West Virginia customer, it would not have accepted the order, the company has said.

Although ProChem has not named the customer that was the original source of GenX, it has been identified by the water authority as Chemours, which had its equipment shipped from its plant in Washington, West Virginia, for servicing.

Under Rasoul’s bill, an industrial cleaner like ProChem would be required to test equipment it receives if it has a reasonable belief that it might contain forever chemicals, also known as per- and polyfuoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The bill also requires testing of any wastewater from the process before it is released to a public treatment plant.

The EPA’s health advisory recommends against lifetime consumption of drinking water with more than 10 parts per trillion of GenX. But the advisory is not binding, and PFAS remain largely unregulated at the state and federal levels.

As more is learned about the risks of forever chemicals, both the EPA and the Virginia Department of Health say they are considering guidelines to be imposed in the near future.

Late last year, tests found extremely high levels at two locations near ProChem: a manhole in the sanitary sewer that carried wastewater to the treatment plant, and a spot where the effluent was released into the South Fork of the Roanoke River.

Water released into the sewer system showed levels of GenX at 1.3 parts per trillion. After the discharges from ProChem had gone through the county treatment plant, the level had decreased to 23,900 parts per trillion — still far above the EPA’s advisory.

More recent tests, conducted after ProChem terminated its contract with Chemours, showed the water had returned to acceptable levels, the company said.

At Spring Hollow, which is about five miles downstream from ProChem, tests for GenX showed concentrations as high as about 60 parts per trillion in early 2020.

But the authority has said the levels, which were intermittent, have declined over time. A carbon filtering system has made the water safe to drink, although as a precaution the authority has stopped drawing water from the Roanoke River to fill the reservoir.

PFAS are called forever chemicals because they can remain in the air, soil and water indefinitely. There are more than 6,000 of the compounds that can resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water — making them popular in the manufacture of items such as nonstick cook wear, waterproof clothing, fast food containers, upholstery, carpets and cosmetics.

Exposure to GenX can cause health problems that include complications to the liver, kidneys and immune system, the EPA says. However, the agency’s health advisory is based on long-term consumption, which is defined as a 70-year-old drinking two liters of tainted water per day over a lifetime.