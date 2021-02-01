Bills to lift veil from Virginia Parole Board receiving bipartisan support in General Assembly

RICHMOND — Legislation to bring more transparency and accountability to the secretive Virginia Parole Board is moving through the General Assembly with bipartisan support.

The board has been under scrutiny for the past several months following controversies involving the release of several inmates from prison. Gov. Ralph Northam has put money toward improving the notification system so that victims and other appropriate people are made aware of the board’s decisions to release people.

On Monday, the Democrat-controlled Senate voted 33-6 to approve a bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, to require that board members’ votes be made public on whether to release someone.

The board, of which Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is a member, is largely exempt from Virginia’s public records law. The Virginia Parole Board doesn’t allow the public to attend parole hearings, it doesn’t publish votes and various files and records are sealed.

The parole board doesn't cast votes together at once. Members vote one-by-one until a majority is reached, so there could be a situation in which three of the five members vote, and the other two do not vote.