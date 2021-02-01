Bills to lift veil from Virginia Parole Board receiving bipartisan support in General Assembly

RICHMOND — Legislation to bring more transparency and accountability to the secretive Virginia Parole Board is moving through the General Assembly with bipartisan support.
The board has been under scrutiny for the past several months following controversies involving the release of several inmates from prison. Gov. Ralph Northam has put money toward improving the notification system so that victims and other appropriate people are made aware of the board’s decisions to release people.
On Monday, the Democrat-controlled Senate voted 33-6 to approve a bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, to require that board members’ votes be made public on whether to release someone.
The board, of which Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is a member, is largely exempt from Virginia’s public records law. The Virginia Parole Board doesn’t allow the public to attend parole hearings, it doesn’t publish votes and various files and records are sealed.
The parole board doesn't cast votes together at once. Members vote one-by-one until a majority is reached, so there could be a situation in which three of the five members vote, and the other two do not vote.
A few Democrats who opposed the bill raised concerns about the safety of board members. Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, called that argument a “red herring.” The names of the parole board members are publicly known.
“There are a multitude of public bodies and officials, from the governor to you as members of the General Assembly, from state and local judges, prosecutors, mayors and local boards, who make unpopular decisions that some will feel threaten their safety or rights, and the parole board is no different,” Rhyne told a Senate panel. “Making a parole board member stand by their votes is not novel, it’s not burdensome, and it’s just a basic measure of oversight and accountability.”
Suetterlein’s bill heads to the Democrat-controlled House for its consideration. Del. Nick Rush, R-Montgomery, sponsored the same bill in the House, but it has not received a committee hearing.
With elections this year, Republicans have been drawing attention to the issues with the parole board.
Northam, a Democrat, proposed $700,000 be put into the budget to improve victim services assistance and notification and to hire additional investigators, examiners, and a release planning coordinator.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, are both carrying similar bills to lay out additional layers of notifications the Department of Corrections and parole board need to follow prior to releasing someone. The parole board will also publish additional information online about people getting parole hearings, including an explanation why someone is granted parole.
“It’ll provide greater transparency and let folks peek behind the screen to see how the decision-making process is done,” Scott said.
Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran said the parole board has already adopted several changes to shore up its notification procedures, and Scott’s bill would codify those.
“We’re all concerned about proper notifications,” Moran said.
Campaign finance reform
The House unanimously passed a bill that would prohibit political candidates from using campaign funds for personal use. The bill heads to the Senate.
To help answer any what-if questions candidates may have about how they can spend their funds, the state Attorney General will issue an advisory opinion, and the state Board of Elections will provide updated information on campaign finance law and any new regulations.
Legislators said they didn’t believe this was a gross problem, but they said it was a good idea to bring Virginia in line with most states.
“It adds to the impression we have a fairly freewheeling campaign finance system in Virginia,” Simon said.
The House also passed a proposal last week to study comprehensive campaign finance reform in Virginia. Lawmakers have been talking about overhauling campaign finance law for a few years, but the legislature hasn’t passed any substantial changes.
Scrapping “three-strike” larceny law
A bill to repeal Virginia’s “three-strike” law that can turn a third misdemeanor petit larceny conviction into a felony passed the House.
The proposal from Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, would get rid of the provision requiring that a person convicted of a third or subsequent petit larceny offense be sentenced to up to five years as allowed under current state law. The House passed the bill on a vote of 52-45.
In Virginia, regardless of whether the first two larceny convictions are misdemeanors, the third is always a felony.
There have been attempts to change this law in recent years. The bill will head to the Senate for its consideration.
“Why are we incentivizing it?” Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, asked.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, a prosecutor, said from his experience, there are organized gangs that shoplift, but he said many of the people who steal are poor, hungry or suffer from mental illnesses.
“The felonization of poverty is not the answer," Mullin said.