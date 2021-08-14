Bissell: Don't worry about "breakthrough" infections, get vaccinated

Breakthrough infections are not the story. The delta surge is.
That’s what New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell told reporters Monday, that so-called breakthroughs — COVID infections among fully vaccinated individuals — are extremely low.
According to Virginia Department of Health figures, out of about 36,700 cases in the Southwest health region — which stretches east from Allegheny County to Appomattox, south to Pittsylvania County and west to Lee County and includes the New River Valley — only .113% were in vaccinated individuals. And .0026%, or 50, of those died after a breakthrough infection.
In contrast, 98% of all infections and 98% of deaths (more than 600) were among the unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, according to VDH.
And case counts in the New River district are rising due to the delta variant that was first noticed in India and has since spread around the world. Bissell said that during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, the district was logging 100 new infections a day.
Over the summer after mass vaccination clinics, that number dropped to about five new cases per day. As the delta surge has taken hold, daily case counts had risen to up to 60 and then plateaued, but could climb higher before leveling off. Bissell said she’s optimistic counts will drop again relatively soon.
Like public health experts across the country, Bissell continues to push for wide-scale vaccination as the way out of the surge and the pandemic generally. Still, fewer than half of eligible people in the New River district are fully vaccinated.
That leaves many at risk.
While no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing infection, in the case of COVID, they do reduce rates of severe illness and death. Contrary to widespread misinformation, COVID vaccines are safe and effective for the vast majority of people 12 years old and older, and they work even against delta, Bissell said.
Bissell lamented the politicization of COVID vaccines, pointing out that 100% of living presidents — Republican and Democrat — are vaccinated. All U.S. governors, no matter their political affiliation, are vaccinated. And more than 95% of all physicians in the country are vaccinated.
Experts including Bissell fear that misinformation, politicization and an unwarranted focus on breakthrough infections could further erode trust in the vaccines developed under the Trump administration to stem the pandemic.
“No corners were cut” in the development of COVID vaccines, Bissell said. In fact, more people were involved in clinical trials for these vaccines than for many other medical treatments and vaccines. The Trump administration achieved fast results because it subsidized development and manufacture of the vaccines, she said, taking on all the financial risks that pharmaceutical companies would otherwise have faced.
Given rising case counts, on Monday Bissell recommended that employers in the district consider making vaccination mandatory in all but limited cases. And she endorsed mask mandates in public schools, at least until the delta surge is over. This, Bissell said is particularly important to protect children 11 years old and younger who aren’t eligible for vaccination.
Virginia Tech announced last week that to counter the surge, it will again require all people to wear masks in its buildings. The university is also requiring the vast majority of students to show proof of vaccination. Tech employees must prove they are fully vaccinated or submit to frequent COVID testing.
Bissell recommended that anyone with lingering questions or concerns about getting the vaccine reach out the health department or a trusted physician to discuss it.
To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://www.nrvroadtowellness.com.