Bissell: Don't worry about "breakthrough" infections, get vaccinated

Like public health experts across the country, Bissell continues to push for wide-scale vaccination as the way out of the surge and the pandemic generally. Still, fewer than half of eligible people in the New River district are fully vaccinated.

That leaves many at risk.

While no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing infection, in the case of COVID, they do reduce rates of severe illness and death. Contrary to widespread misinformation, COVID vaccines are safe and effective for the vast majority of people 12 years old and older, and they work even against delta, Bissell said.

Bissell lamented the politicization of COVID vaccines, pointing out that 100% of living presidents — Republican and Democrat — are vaccinated. All U.S. governors, no matter their political affiliation, are vaccinated. And more than 95% of all physicians in the country are vaccinated.

Experts including Bissell fear that misinformation, politicization and an unwarranted focus on breakthrough infections could further erode trust in the vaccines developed under the Trump administration to stem the pandemic.