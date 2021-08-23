Bissell: New River Valley COVID surge expected to wane this month

The delta surge appears to be peaking in the New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell told reporters on Monday.
Bissell directs the district that covers Radford and the counties of Montgomery, Floyd, Giles and Pulaski. The NRV is currently seeing about 300 new cases per week and an increase in hospitalizations. During the peak of the pandemic last year, the district was seeing 1,000 new cases a week.
The NRV case counts appear to have plateaued, and Bissell said she expects them to begin dropping off at the end of August.
But the delta variant is quickly spreading through unvaccinated populations, Bissell said — including children who are either too young to be vaccinated or those who qualify but have not received the vaccine.
Rates of vaccination of children 12-18 in the NRV are not as high as hoped, she said.
That portends more hospitalizations and deaths, especially among younger people, she said.
Bissell said she hopes that full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer vaccine announced Monday will allay lingering fears that the vaccines are somehow experimental. She has said previously that a significant number of those who have hesitated in getting vaccinated wanted to wait to see if it was safe.
Over the past nine months, hundreds of millions of vaccines have been administered, Bissell said. All health effects of the shots show up within eight weeks, and serious reactions are uncommon.
Bissell also said she expects, and the health department is preparing for FDA approval of the White House call for booster shots for much of the general population.
Currently the FDA allows booster shots only for those with compromised immune systems.