Black fathers, families celebrated during inaugural festival

Multiple generations of families came out, including Beverly and Charles Brower, who said they came with their son and grandchildren.

Such events are important to encourage Black fathers to play an active role in their children’s lives and have family outings, said Beverly Brower. She hopes there’s an even larger turnout next year.

Though the temperature surpassed 90 degrees, kids paid no mind to the sun as they chased each other throughout the afternoon, weaving in between the chatting adults.

Families took turns doing an obstacle course and hopscotch. Others sat in lawn chairs eating food from a nearby food table and from the Lazy Bulldog food truck.

Community, school and city leaders also spoke about the importance of celebrating Black families.

In a welcoming address, Fleming Principal Archie Freeman noted diversity in Roanoke’s leadership: Roanoke’s mayor, superintendent, police chief and school board chair are all Black men and women.

“That is a blessing,” Freeman said.

Those leaders, Mayor Sherman Lea, Superintendent Verletta White, Chief Sam Roman and school board Chair Lutheria Smith, were all in attendance for the festival.