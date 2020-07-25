Black fathers, families celebrated during inaugural festival

At 9 years old, Abraham Jones is already certain of something: He wants to grow up to be like his dad.
“My dad is so inspirational,” Abraham said.
Standing under a tent outside William Fleming High School that shielded him from the Saturday afternoon heat, Abraham explained that his father, Jefferson Jones, is creative and caring.
“I really want to be like my dad because he’s patient and kind,” Abraham said.
Love like that was on full display Saturday during the inaugural Black Father’s Festival, hosted by local organizations Black Father Family, Fathers Achieving Mindfulness and Roanoke City Public Schools.
The festival was held to recognize and uplift Black fathers. Organizer Ryan Bell, founder of Black Father Family, said events like Saturday’s festival are also about rejecting the stereotype of the absentee Black dad and “empowering Black fathers with the mindset that they never had to adopt the narrative” in the first place.
Several dozen people turned out for the event, which included games, music, food and community speakers. Local photographer Patrick Perkins also took free digital portraits of each family and said he plans to donate 100% of proceeds from print sales to the organizations involved with the festival.
Multiple generations of families came out, including Beverly and Charles Brower, who said they came with their son and grandchildren.
Such events are important to encourage Black fathers to play an active role in their children’s lives and have family outings, said Beverly Brower. She hopes there’s an even larger turnout next year.
Though the temperature surpassed 90 degrees, kids paid no mind to the sun as they chased each other throughout the afternoon, weaving in between the chatting adults.
Families took turns doing an obstacle course and hopscotch. Others sat in lawn chairs eating food from a nearby food table and from the Lazy Bulldog food truck.
Community, school and city leaders also spoke about the importance of celebrating Black families.
In a welcoming address, Fleming Principal Archie Freeman noted diversity in Roanoke’s leadership: Roanoke’s mayor, superintendent, police chief and school board chair are all Black men and women.
“That is a blessing,” Freeman said.
Those leaders, Mayor Sherman Lea, Superintendent Verletta White, Chief Sam Roman and school board Chair Lutheria Smith, were all in attendance for the festival.
“We know that our children do best when they have a sense of belonging, when they are connected, when they are loved, when they are cared for, when they know that they have somebody they can look up to,” White said. “So let’s celebrate each other today. Let’s celebrate Black fathers. Let’s celebrate the Black family.”
Lea shared a memory of a time he was nearly drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He was passed over, which caused disappointment, he said. But his father was there to “lift me up.”
“Fathers, your children need you in their lives today,” Lea said. “We’re all gonna fall, but be there to pick them up.”
