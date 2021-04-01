Black Lab missing since I-81 wreck is reunited with family

A beloved dog who went missing after a catastrophic collision on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County has been found safe.
"[I]t’s miraculous and we are so grateful to everyone in the Roanoke/Salem community,” said Taylor Moore, a family member.
The community rallied together after learning that Emmie, a black Lab, had become lost after her family’s minivan was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer in a chain-reaction crash near mile marker 137.4.
The crash, which happened Monday afternoon, killed Andy William Himes, 62, of Pennsylvania, who’d been driving the minivan. Emmie belonged to his daughter and her boyfriend, Moore said.
A scared Emmie — not Emmy, as previously reported — fled in the aftermath of the wreck. Her family had been searching for her since and appealed to the public for help keeping a lookout.
Several sightings were reported, but Emmie, still skittish, was said to retreat whenever strangers tried to approach.
The days passed. Then, Thursday morning, Moore said she was found in a home’s backyard, reeled in by a bowl of kibble.
The resident had specifically set out the food with Emmie in mind, along with a few tennis balls, which her family had listed as one of her favorite toys.
Emmie was back with her family that morning.
“I cried when I heard. I was really, really happy for them,” said Julie Rickmond, communications director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, one of several local groups that helped get the word out about the search.
Rickmond said her heart went out to the family during this difficult time, and she hoped Emmie’s return would bring them a measure of comfort.
“I think we’ve all been hoping for a little bit of good for them,” she said.
Moore, a cousin of Emmie’s owner, said the pup had picked up some minor bumps and a few ticks but was doing well. The family wants the community to know it’s thankful to them for caring about Emmie.
“She has now been reunited with her family and is healthy and happy,” she wrote in an email.