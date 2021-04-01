Black Lab missing since I-81 wreck is reunited with family

A beloved dog who went missing after a catastrophic collision on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County has been found safe.

"[I]t’s miraculous and we are so grateful to everyone in the Roanoke/Salem community,” said Taylor Moore, a family member.

The community rallied together after learning that Emmie, a black Lab, had become lost after her family’s minivan was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer in a chain-reaction crash near mile marker 137.4.

The crash, which happened Monday afternoon, killed Andy William Himes, 62, of Pennsylvania, who’d been driving the minivan. Emmie belonged to his daughter and her boyfriend, Moore said.

A scared Emmie — not Emmy, as previously reported — fled in the aftermath of the wreck. Her family had been searching for her since and appealed to the public for help keeping a lookout.

Several sightings were reported, but Emmie, still skittish, was said to retreat whenever strangers tried to approach.

The days passed. Then, Thursday morning, Moore said she was found in a home’s backyard, reeled in by a bowl of kibble.