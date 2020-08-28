Black Lives Matters protest in Rocky Mount honors King's famous speech

ROCKY MOUNT — Henry Turnage returned Friday to the site of his one-man protest, waving an American flag, followed by young marchers holding a Black Lives Matter banner.

He stepped up onto the pedestal supporting a statue of a Confederate soldier that stands outside the Franklin County Courthouse, the same statue he walked laps around for several days running in June.

This time he was surrounded by at least 90 members of Franklin County’s first official Black Lives Matter protest.

Though many of the speeches given in front of the courthouse touched on the statue, which protesters want to see moved from county property to a museum or similar facility, the leader of the march, Bridgette Craighead, 30, said the purpose was to honor the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We wanted to bring history here to us,” she said. The issues of oppression and racism that King spoke out against in 1963, “we’re dealing with it here.”

The May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, inspired Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality throughout the nation and led to demands for the removal of Confederate monuments throughout the South.