Blackburg Bucks go fast, leaving some to question process

Gift certificates for an advertised program that officially launched in Blacksburg Friday morning sold out quickly, leaving some to question the process.
“Blacksburg Bucks gift certificates are currently sold out due to an overwhelming response,” the town announced in a Friday afternoon email.
Another part of the email read: “For the first round, instructions were given online to call ahead for large orders, and a significant number of calls were received.”
Half of the funding for the gift certificates, $100,000, came from the town’s share of the federal CARES Act package - money made available due to COVID impacts. The total amount sold was $200,000, according to the town.
The town described the initiative - started to help businesses during the pandemic - as a double value program, meaning that $100 worth of Blacksburg Bucks would provide $200 in certificates. The CARES Act funding provided the money to double the value of the certificates.
One of the collaborating organizations is the Blacksburg Partnership, which confirmed before the town in a phone message Friday that the certificates had sold out.
The news of the certificates’ short-lived availability came after some Blacksburg residents said on Friday morning that they sought the items, only to learn there were none.
The town announced in another email on Thursday morning that the items would be available Friday at any of the six National Bank locations in Blacksburg. Each of those branches opened at 9 a.m., but at least a few town residents said the certificates were already sold out when they went to go buy the them around that time.
The issue raised questions about whether the ability to pre-order was properly publicized.
The town said a second round is coming, but will involve a slightly different process. The town said pre-orders for next round could be made on Dec. 1 by calling any of the six National Bank locations in Blacksburg. The locality said the certificates will be available for pick up as early as Dec. 8.
