Blacksburg Bucks go fast, leaving some to question process

Fringe Benefit is one of the businesses that agreed to take Blacksburg Bucks. The store, among other things, sells clothing, accessories and gifts.

Willoughby, however, said she is looking to the next round of the new program.

In its same message Friday, the town announced that a second round is in fact coming, but will involve a slightly different process. The town said pre-orders for next round could be made on Dec. 1 by calling any of the six National Bank locations in Blacksburg. The locality said the certificates will be available for pick up as early as Dec. 8.

Blacksburg Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence acknowledged that part of the reason for doing the second round differently is because of the concerns raised Friday.

“I understand their frustration, and I see their perception,” he said.

Lawrence said the information telling interested buyers that certificates could be ordered early was posted Thursday, the same day the town’s press release about Blacksburg Bucks went out. The pre-ordering information, he said, was found on the website of the Blacksburg Partnership, one of the town’s partners in the new program.