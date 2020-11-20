Blacksburg Bucks go fast, leaving some to question process

BLACKSBURG — Ali Haskins Lisle went to National Bank branch downtown Friday with the plan to buy $400 worth of gift certificates under a new initiative aimed at helping local businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The certificates, according to an email from the town of Blacksburg Thursday, could be purchased beginning Friday at any of the town’s six National Bank locations.
Each bank opened at 9 a.m., but about a minute after that time Lisle said she was met with an apology from the bank manager who told her that they were sold out.
“He then tried to tell me the website clearly allowed folks to reserve the bucks ahead of time,” Lisle wrote on Twitter.
Lisle, a Blacksburg resident, chronicled her experience and shared her views on the matter in a lengthy social media thread Friday. She took issue with what she found to be an unclear publicizing of the pre-ordering opportunity and even raised questions about whether certain wealthier individuals were given early and exclusive access to the certificates.
Lisle was among at least several people dismayed at the short lived availability of the new Blacksburg Bucks, which the town and at least one of its partners in the initiative confirmed had sold out Friday.
“Blacksburg Bucks gift certificates are currently sold out due to an overwhelming response,” the town announced in an email.
Another part of the email read: “For the first round, instructions were given online to call ahead for large orders, and a significant number of calls were received.”
Half of the funding for the gift certificates, $100,000, came from the town’s share of the federal CARES Act package—money made available due to the COVID-19 impacts. The total amount sold was $200,000, or 10,000 certificates, according to the town.
The town describes the initiative — started to help businesses during the pandemic — as a double value program, meaning that $100 worth of Blacksburg Bucks would provide $200 in certificates. The CARES Act funding provided the money to double the value of the certificates.
Numerous Blacksburg businesses agreed to accept the certificates.
“I was excited about spending the money at small businesses after the awful year we’ve all had. In particular, I wanted to support businesses while buying Christmas gifts,” Lisle said. “Apparently, somehow, people who were going to spend a lot of money on the program were permitted to call, reserve, buy ahead, ‘skipping the line’ of normal people obeying the rules and waiting until the sale date.”
Others echoed some of Lisle’s comments.
“What I’ve noticed is I have had many customers very distressed that they went to get them and they were already gone,” said Nancy Willoughby, who owns Fringe Benefit.
Fringe Benefit is one of the businesses that agreed to take Blacksburg Bucks. The store, among other things, sells clothing, accessories and gifts.
Willoughby, however, said she is looking to the next round of the new program.
In its same message Friday, the town announced that a second round is in fact coming, but will involve a slightly different process. The town said pre-orders for next round could be made on Dec. 1 by calling any of the six National Bank locations in Blacksburg. The locality said the certificates will be available for pick up as early as Dec. 8.
Blacksburg Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence acknowledged that part of the reason for doing the second round differently is because of the concerns raised Friday.
“I understand their frustration, and I see their perception,” he said.
Lawrence said the information telling interested buyers that certificates could be ordered early was posted Thursday, the same day the town’s press release about Blacksburg Bucks went out. The pre-ordering information, he said, was found on the website of the Blacksburg Partnership, one of the town’s partners in the new program.
Lisle said she had followed the Blacksburg Partnership for weeks and never at any time did she see that the certificates could be pre-ordered.
“Only that if you were interested in large amounts, you could call for more information,” she said. “I didn’t call because I didn’t think my $200 would constitute a large amount.”
While he conceded that the information might not have been clear, Lawrence said the intent of allowing early ordering was purely to ease the banks’ processing of the certificates.
“Everything was done with the best intent to process these on a crazy busy Friday morning,” he said.
Town officials, however, said they were glad to see a remarkable response to the Blacksburg Bucks.
“The interest was hyper strong,” he said.
