Blacksburg budget: recovering, but not quite back to pre-pandemic levels

Blacksburg officials don’t expect the town’s revenues to return to normal levels until at least some time next year.

“We’re starting to recover, but we’re not all the way back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Town Manager Marc Verniel on Tuesday, the same day he unveiled the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins this July 1.

Verniel is proposing a total budget of $114.1 million. Excluding capital expenses and debt service, that amount marks an increase of 6.7% over the current fiscal year.

Verniel said including capital and debt service when comparing budgets can be misleading as those expenses are unique to each fiscal year and can give the appearance of a wildly fluctuating budget.

The COVID-19 pandemic reached Southwest Virginia about a year ago and has dealt some financial blows to towns such as Blacksburg as virus mitigation measures have led to lower patronage at businesses that pay meals and lodging taxes.

Verniel said college towns such as Blacksburg have been hit particularly hard as they usually enjoy seasonal boosts in revenues from events such as football games, summer orientation and graduation.