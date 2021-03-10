Blacksburg budget: recovering, but not quite back to pre-pandemic levels

Blacksburg officials don’t expect the town’s revenues to return to normal levels until at least some time next year.
“We’re starting to recover, but we’re not all the way back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Town Manager Marc Verniel on Tuesday, the same day he unveiled the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins this July 1.
Verniel is proposing a total budget of $114.1 million. Excluding capital expenses and debt service, that amount marks an increase of 6.7% over the current fiscal year.
Verniel said including capital and debt service when comparing budgets can be misleading as those expenses are unique to each fiscal year and can give the appearance of a wildly fluctuating budget.
The COVID-19 pandemic reached Southwest Virginia about a year ago and has dealt some financial blows to towns such as Blacksburg as virus mitigation measures have led to lower patronage at businesses that pay meals and lodging taxes.
Verniel said college towns such as Blacksburg have been hit particularly hard as they usually enjoy seasonal boosts in revenues from events such as football games, summer orientation and graduation.
During the recession of the late 2000’s, the presence of Virginia Tech softened some of the blows from the economic crisis, Verniel said. It’s tough to say how much of the pandemic’s economic effects the university helped buffer, he said.
“It [the pandemic] hit businesses really hard and that, of course, impacts our budget,” he said.
Verniel said he doesn’t anticipate a full recovery any time soon. He said he expects Virginia Tech in-person classes and football game crowds to return in greater numbers in the fall, but it’s unclear to what extent.
Revenues from the meals and hotel taxes and business licenses are projected to improve from the current fiscal year, but not quite at the levels of previous years.
“We’re kind of losing two years, actually,” Verniel said. “The typical trend is those numbers are going to go up every year. The economy typically grows here.”
Under the proposed budget, the meals tax is set to provide $5.7 million in revenue. That amount is over $1 million more than what’s projected for the current fiscal year, but still about $200,000 less than the 2018-19 year.
Blacksburg’s hotel tax and business licenses under the proposed budget are also expected to bring hundreds of thousands of dollars less than a few years ago.
Verniel said the proposed budget, among other things, reinstates expenses the town put off last year in response to the pandemic. Those expenses included equipment replacement, cash-funded capital projects and positions the town froze.
In total, the town cut $9.5 million in response to the pandemic - $3 million of that came from the budget year that ended on June 30 and the other $6.5 million came from the current budget year.
The town worked to maintain its operation, service and staffing levels, Verniel said.
The town, however, is still planning for some significant capital projects and a 3% raise for employees. The raise, Verniel said, was initially intended to be passed last year.
Among the notable capital projects is the purchase of 21 electric buses for the Blacksburg Transit. With those additional buses, about two-thirds of BT’s fleet will be electric, Verniel said.
Verniel is proposing to leave the 26-cent real estate tax rate unchanged, but is calling for a monthly utility bill increase of $2.71 for the average customer.
Included in the utility bill increase is a water rate hike, part of which is to help pay for the water treatment plant project that is currently underway. Christiansburg, Montgomery County and Virginia Tech are each also contributing to that project.