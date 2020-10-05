Blacksburg company to expand fiber internet network as competition grows in New River Valley

Cohill said he relies on community surveys to determine which neighborhoods are showing demand for the service.

Cohill said he has long tried to bring attention to allowing people to be able to work from home with a top notch service.

“I’ve been saying neighborhoods are going to become business districts,” he said. “And people said ‘Cohill, he’s kind of a nutcase.’ ”

Cohill said he began expressing those points when he was executive director of the now defunct Blacksburg Electronic Village, a Virginia Tech-originated system that ended up becoming the town’s first internet services provider back in the 1990s.

Others in the area are echoing the call to significantly improve connectivity at home and voice backing for the recent plans announced by WideOpen and the region’s leading providers.

“I think we should look for any and all opportunities to expand fiber in town and in our neighborhoods,” said Blacksburg Councilman John Bush, who also works at Virginia Tech. “I think the pandemic has certainly focused our attention on that necessity.”