Blacksburg continues fare free bus rides

BLACKSBURG — Larger outdoor gatherings can occur, but the town will keep some smaller emergency measures in place for at least another few months.

The Town Council voted 7-0 this past week to continue the face covering requirements for Blacksburg Transit riders and keep the service fare free, with the latter condition initially implemented at the onset of the health crisis last year. The two requirements are part of a 90-day emergency ordinance.

“We could curtail it if we wanted to, but it’s a goal of ours to continue BT as fare free,” said Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith, who added that town officials are hoping to keep the service fare free on an even more long-term basis.

Blacksburg used an emergency measure in August to remain in a lower reopening phase than what the state allowed at the time. The town again employed the measure in late March to limit outdoor gatherings to 50 people, despite Gov. Ralph Northam then raising that cap to 100.

The decision to keep stricter outdoor limits in place drew criticism from some in the community, but Blacksburg officials defended the move by pointing to unique circumstances the town faces as a college town and the prevalence of COVID-19 among the student population.